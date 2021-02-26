Netflix’s Shadow and Bone Trailer Is the Miracle We Need

The Grishaverse is alive and alight in the new trailer for Shadow and Bone. Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grisha trilogy and Six of Crows books, Shadow and Bone follows orphan and mapmaker Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li, who will also appear in Edgar Wright’s upcoming Last Night in Soho) as she discovers the power she never knew she had.

Netflix just shared a new teaser trailer, which gives us our best look yet at what to expect.

Showrunner Eric Heisserer, who also wrote Bird Box and Arrival, described how he and Bardugo melded the books. “The books are all set chronologically, so we technically don’t get to events in the Six of Crows books until after the Shadow and Bone books have ended,” Heisserer said in a statement. “So what Leigh and I had to do was essentially invent prequel stories for the key Six of Crows characters this season — Kaz, Inej, and Jesper — to fit alongside what is happening in the Shadow and Bone storyline. That’s been the heavy lifting.”

Shadow and Bone hits Netflix on April 23.