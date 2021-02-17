Netflix’s Dota: Dragon’s Blood Anime Reveals Itself in New Teaser

Netflix’s anime empire grows next month with the release of Dota: Dragon’s Blood, an eight-episode fantasy series based on popular Valve video-game franchise Dota 2. A first teaser dropped today along with confirmation of the series’ March release date.

Here’s what Netflix had to say about the story in a statement: “The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.”

Indeed, there be dragons in this teaser, which you can check out for yourself here:

Showrunner and executive producer Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Fringe) promises “an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story” when Dota: Dragon’s Blood launches globally on Netflix starting March 25.