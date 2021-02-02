Melbourne’s Disney+ Drive-In Cinema Is Back For Round Two (Nice)

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

If you missed out on tickets to the Disney+ Drive-In cinema last year, then we have some very good news for you: it’s coming back for a second lap around Australia this February and the line-up is looking very good.

As you’d expect from Disney, the list of movies hits every taste or mood. Specifically, you can book tickets for the the always-epic Armageddon and Deadpool. You can peep the full line-up below:

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne: 23rd Feb – 21st Mar

The Devil Wears Prada

Speed

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Deadpool

Titanic

The Martian (Open Captions)

Armageddon

The Favourite

Moulin Rouge!

Romeo + Juliet

Jojo Rabbit

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (Open Captions)

The Shape of Water

Alien

The Rock

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Pretty Woman

Dead Poets Society

Predator

Little Miss Sunshine

Die Hard

Braveheart

Unlike last year, Openair Cinemas is kicking off the Disney+ Drive-In tour of Australia’s east coast in Melbourne, on February 23.

The best thing about the drive-ins is that you can pack the car with everything cosy, then either BYO snacks or take full advantage of the convenient food and drink offerings by DoorDash. Once you park up, download the DoorDash app, pop in your location and order all the goodies you want — and someone will deliver it right to your car. Then you’ll be all ready to enjoy classics on the big screen to celebrate the launch of Star, Disney+’s new entertainment content brand.

To get all the specifics about screening times and book your tickets, head to the Openair Cinemas website.

Thanks to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.