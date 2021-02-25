Marvel’s MODOK Is Coming in May and He’s Not Messing Around

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

MODOK all up in your face. Cause he's mostly face. (Screenshot: Hulu/YouTube)
There are so many Marvel shows coming out there’s a chance you forgot about MODOK. Well, that was a mistake because now he’s going to kill everyone.

Or he’ll at least make an attempt on May 21, when Marvel’s Hulu stop-motion animated series MODOK finally has its release date. The news came with a brand new teaser that shows the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing doing exactly that. Like, a lot.

What it doesn’t show is that MODOK, voiced by Patton Oswalt, will also focus heavily on the evil leader’s family in almost a Dr. Evil type way. Basically, the show looks great. Other main characters include Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) who voices MODOK’s wife Jodie, Ben Schwartz (Sonic, DuckTales) plays son Lou, and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is his daughter Melissa. Jodie and Lou look human while Melissa looks like dad.

This series hits Hulu in the U.S. on May 21. It may air on Star in Australia, but stay tuned for confirmation.

