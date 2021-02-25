Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000 Are Coming to Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast’s venerable card game series has had some peculiar crossovers over the years. But things are only going to get weirder and more wonderful with an expansion of its latest crossover into a true Magic multiverse that would make even the most seasoned planeswalker’s head spin: Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000.

Polygon reports today that during a Hasbro investor call, Wizards of the Coast revealed its previously announced Dungeons & Dragons card set for Magic: The Gathering — Adventures in the Forgotten Realms — is now part of a new set for the series simply titled Universes Beyond. As the name implies, the new set of cards will be home to collaborations with other licenses in Hasbro’s roster and beyond.

After Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the first two new additions to the line are about as wild as you might expect: Wizards is formally collaborating with Middle-Earth Enterprises and Games Workshop to bring the worlds of Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000 (you’d think they’d go for Age of Sigmar instead, but maybe one day?) to the card game instead. No further details were revealed for now about the things we really want to know, like how many lands we need to tap to play Baharroth, Cry of the Wind, or if Gandalf gets summoning sickness when you bring him back as Gandalf the White.

But suffice to say, we’re excited. We’ll bring you more on Magic: The Gathering – Universes Beyond as and when we learn it.