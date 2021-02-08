Legends of Tomorrow Is About to Lose a Major Teammate

Mission: Impossible 7 resumes production with some vague new teases. Godzilla gets the upper hand in new Godzilla vs. Kong footage. Simu Liu will keep hyping up the Shang-Chi trailer until morale improves. Plus, what’s coming on Clarice, and Lana Condor gets ghostly for a new Netflix show. Spoilers away!

Mission: Impossible 7

Production has resumed on Mission: Impossible 7 according to Simon Pegg on Twitter.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu promises the Shang-Chi trailer will be “so good when it comes out” — unfortunately, it was not during last night’s Super Bowl.

It’s gonna be so good when it comes out guys I PROMISE. Just not today… just not today. pic.twitter.com/Hfayc0zKsv — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 8, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong

Kong bears witness to the hand of God(zilla) in a new Japanese trailer.

Phobias

The government learns to weaponise the fears of individual citizens in the trailer for Phobias, a horror anthology coming to VOD later this month.

Legends of Tomorrow

Dominic Purcell stated he plans to leave Legends of Tomorrow after its recently-announced seventh year on television — if indeed the series is renewed for an eighth season.

I’ll give ya 1 more/stay honorable to my contract. #season7…. thanks to @warnerbrostv @dccomics @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am in a world full of turmoil and tragedy/nor the unfairness of life; that I prevail while others struggle. ????……. ps to celebrities/ rich people the “well off”. We don’t wanna see how awesome your life is on social it’s not the time nor the place at present. Get a clue.

Boo, Bitch

Deadline reports Lana Condor will star in and executive produce Boo, Bitch — an eight-episode, live-action limited series at Netflix from Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Iungerich. The story follows a high school senior (Condor), “who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning…she’s a motherf*%king ghost!”

Shining Vale

Mira Sorvino will join Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Merrin Dungey in the cast of Shining Vale, an upcoming half-hour horror comedy “about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (Cox), the mum, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed — turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Everyone has their demons — but are Pat’s real? Or is this the portrait of a typical family torn apart by mental illness?” Sorvino is said to play Rosemary, “who is either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her.” [Deadline]

Clarice

Clarice takes on a fringe militia group in Tennessee in the synopsis for her second episode, “Ghosts of Highway 20.”

Clarice Starling and the VICAP team are deployed to Tennessee where the FBI is laying siege against a fringe militia group called “The Statesmen,” on CLARICE.

[Spoiler TV]

Banner art by Jim Cook