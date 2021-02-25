Kathryn Hahn’s Amazing WandaVision Faces: A Celebration

There are a lot of things to love about Disney+ and Marvel’s WandaVision, but the top of the list has to be Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The actor/national treasure has been stealing WandaVision’s shows-within-a-show long before last week’s not-so-secret reveal about who her character has been “all along.” Every time she’s on the screen, she’s a delight — so why not help yourself to a little more delight while we wait for the next episode?

Ep. 1, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Screenshot: Disney+

Agnes, channeling boisterous sitcom neighbours of all time periods, barges into Wanda’s house to introduce herself.

Screenshot: Disney+

Agnes (barely) helps Wanda prepare dinner for Vision and his boss. Note the pendant she has at the top of her collar…

Screenshot: Disney+

…which becomes a brooch when the “show” moves to the ‘60s. Also, this lean.

Ep. 2, “Don’t Touch That Dial”

Screenshot: Disney+

Here’s a better look at it. If I’m not mistaken, someone on that thing appears to be holding a very large scythe which seems somewhat ominous, especially in retrospect.

Screenshot: Disney+

…and now it’s a necklace again. Unrelatedly, when I die, I would like this picture to be emblazoned on my tombstone.

Screenshot: Disney+

And we’re pendant-less from here. Since it’s been part of Agnes’ outfit in multiple episodes, there’s likely more going on with it than just the character’s personal affection for jewellery possibly depicting Death.

Screenshot: Disney+

Kathryn Hahn was made for staring down the barrel of a camera, which makes her the absolute queen of The Office-esque “episode” set in the ‘00s. This is Exhibit A.

Ep. 7, “Breaking the Fourth Wall”

Screenshot: Disney+

Exhibit B.

Ep. 7, “Breaking the Fourth Wall”

Screenshot: Disney+

Oh no! It turns out Agnes was really Agatha Harkness and is also very evil (which Hahn also emotes extremely well, as you can see). It is mildly annoying to me the character wasn’t just named Agatha in the first place, since no character in the show would have recognised the name. I know it was done to throw Marvel fans off the scent of who she was, but fans figured it out almost instantly anyway. Why bother? Maybe we’ll find out!

Ep. 7, “Breaking the Fourth Wall”

Screenshot: Disney+

Agatha prepares for her big scene with the Vision, where she pretends to be merely another person trapped in Wanda’s show.

Ep. 7, “Breaking the Fourth Wall”

Screenshot: Disney+

Agatha grabs a ‘00s episode mockumentary-style interview with Wanda, completely disturbing her by asking a question. It really was jarring to hear part of the “crew” speak up because it’s just never done in those sorts of shows.

Ep. 7, “Breaking the Fourth Wall”

Screenshot: Disney+

Yeah, I have her theme song stuck in my head now, too. Just go ahead and re-listen to it a few more times.