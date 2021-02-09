James Gunn Talks Guardians of the Galaxy Planning in Impromptu Twitter Q&A

For the most part, Twitter is a trash heap. We all know this. But once in a while, something kind of cool happens, like when a hugely successful filmmaker decides to answer a bunch of interesting fan questions. And that happened today.

Director James Gunn, currently working on a DC Suicide Squad spinoff show called Peacemaker, took to Twitter on Monday to discuss some of his processes and thoughts in regards to comic book and comic book movies. The director of Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as the upcoming The Suicide Squad, has about as unique a perspective on the subject as one could have. Don’t forget, he’s the only filmmaker to date to have made movies both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the DC Universe. (Which, you may remember, started on Twitter too. Talk about drama, right?)

Anyway, Gunn discussed numerous topics, and you can see the full thread here. But below we’ll discuss a few of the more interesting tidbits.

For example, Gunn explained that despite the fact that some fans think Marvel puppet-masters everything, on the first Guardians of the Galaxy film he had total control…except for two things: Thanos and the stones.

As for the Guardians movies, I have had total freedom, other than being asked to include Thanos & create an origin for the stones in Vol 1. I’m consulted on what happens to the characters in other movies, but, at the end of the day, that part is somewhat out of my control. https://t.co/nHl0vilKsS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

As the slow build to Infinity War was happening, audiences needed to a) see more Thanos, and b) learn more about the stones. And what better movie than the one with Thanos’ daughters in it? That made sense and fit in nicely.

Gunn was also asked about the fates of his characters and if he knew where they were headed from the first movie. He did, but only for Nebula, Rocket, Peter Quill, and Drax.

With Nebula, Rocket, Quill, & Drax – yes, generally but not always specifically. https://t.co/oRMUM9U4DK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

Noticeably absent is Gamora, who dies in Infinity War and returns in Endgame. That was a bit more complicated.

I definitely didn’t always plan on it – that’s why she isn’t on my list. But I was consulted before it was set in stone, so it wasn’t completely out of my control either. It’s probably my favorite scene in Infinity War. https://t.co/FoI9jrFjjf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

He was consulted on her fate, but it wasn’t totally in his hands. Still, this is just another example of the collaborative vision across all the films.

Finally, in perhaps a light tease to Guardians Vol. 3, a fan asked about the songs in the film and if they’ll be tied to Peter’s mum, like the music in the first film, since Peter now has a Zune.

No – the Zune was given to Peter by Yondu. But Meredith still remains the most consequential person in Peter’s life, of course. https://t.co/iBaNaIy0cs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

Will the music on the Zune her spirit if she didn’t make the mix? Who DID make the mix? Very, very interesting.

If you’re curious to read more, here’s the link to the thread again. But it’s really cool to see a busy guy like Gunn take a few minutes and answer some pretty thoughtful and tough questions.

Gunn’s next movie, The Suicide Squad, should be out August 5.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected sometime in 2023.