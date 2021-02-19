The News Of Tomorrow, Today

It’s a Video Game Movie Friday Gif Party!

Courtney Enlow

Published 1 hour ago: February 20, 2021 at 9:05 am -
Filed to:arcade games
creative worksdos gamesenglish language filmsentertainment culturehell in popular cultureio9mortal kombatvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
It’s a Video Game Movie Friday Gif Party!
Gif: Midway Games
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Ahem, excuse me, cough, hrm — MORTAL KOMBAAATTTTTTTT!

This Friday gif party is in honour of the gloriously bloody trailer for Mortal Kombat. So, so bloody. A guy gets stabbed with his own frozen blood! Give it six Oscars and a MacArthur Genius Grant!

Friday’s Gif Party Is Handsome at Every Age

Friday’s Gif Party Is Handsome at Every Age

You know what? It’s my first Friday gif party and I’m calling the shots. It’s a Plummer party.

Read more

With that, share your favourite video game movie gifs. Do you want to preach the good word about Super Mario Bros.? Do it. Do you want to fill my notifications with Street Fighter? Oh, I dare you.

You can also post gifs of games you wish could be movies. I’ll start: Cool Spot. Hear me out on this. I’m envisioning a Josie and the Pussycats-style satire of consumerism wherein a sentient soda logo fights crabs. That’s it, that’s my pitch. Call me, Hollywood.

Gif: Virgin Games Gif: Virgin Games
A Brief History Of Filmmakers Explaining Why Video Game Movies Suck

A Brief History Of Filmmakers Explaining Why Video Game Movies Suck

Hollywood keeps making video games movies and they keep being terrible. So, the people in Hollywood keep on having to talk about whether any video game film adaptation will ever be good.

Read more

 

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.