Is WandaVision’s Paul Bettany Teasing What We Think He’s Teasing?

Earlier this month, WandaVision star Paul Bettany teased a cameo for the Disney+ Marvel series that would set our hearts, minds, and vibranium aflutter.

“There is one character that has not been revealed,” the Vision actor told Esquire. “And it is very exciting. It is an actor I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and I think the chemistry between us is extraordinary, and fireworks on set.”

Now, we’ve been on pins and needles and dead Sparkys since Elizabeth Olsen told TV Line that an upcoming cameo was coming that would be on par with Mark Hamill returning as Luke Skywalker. It was easy enough to assume she and Bettany were referring to the same actor, and, given his excitement, seemed to be someone other than Pietro/Fietro (Fake Pietro, as coined this week by Agatha Harkness).

Well, in the post-credits scene of “Previously On,” we may have learned the identity of the actor our dear, sweet Bettany is so thrilled to finally work with, an actor with whom he shares “extraordinary” chemistry and fireworks.

See, in the episode we learned Hex Vision is not the true Vision — not his actual physical body, at least. He is the manifestation of Wanda’s grief and presumably cannot exist outside the Hex. This is why he doesn’t remember the Avengers or Thanos or anything but Wanda, really. In the post-credits sequence, SWORD Director Tyler Hayward, who I hope winds up on the wrong side of Agatha’s purple choke strands, uses the energy from the drone Wanda brought back through the hex in episode five to revive Vision’s original, vibranium body. That’s right, folks, we’ve got White Vision. That makes two Visions.

Whoa, White Vision, bamalam! (Gif: Marvel)

So who do we think that actor Bettany couldn’t wait to work with is? Paul Bettany. He’s talking about himself. Bettany, you cheeky son of a bitch.

Now does that mean next week’s finale won’t have some wild reveals and cameos? We simply have no idea. So many viewers were certain Monica Rambeau’s aerospace engineer friend would be Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, but instead, it was…someone else. The cameo Olsen alluded to may still come to pass. But we think Bettany’s fanboy moment was a radical act of self-love, and I love it right back.