iPhone 13: Everything We Know So Far

The iPhone 13 may be a while away, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from pouring in. Here’s Everything we know so far:

iPhone 13 design

Rumours have suggested the iPhone 13 lineup will be similar to the 12 range, with four devices on offer at 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches.

One of the recent rumours suggests the new iPhone will be seeing some design changes from its predecessor.

Japanese site Macotakara, via Forbes, has apparently confirmed the iPhone 13 will be getting three design upgrades, which it learned from its supply chain sources.

The design of the notch on the iPhone 13 will be getting slimmer according to the leak. There’s even some renders out already.

Macotakara explains the reasoning behind this is that Apple has managed to move the receiver to the edge of the iPhone’s chassis. Although this won’t remove the notch entirely, it will become thinner.

The design of the phone itself is said to be similar to the 12 range with flat edges. But it will have a slight thickness increase of 0.26mm.

As for the display, it was reported in December that the entire iPhone 13 range would be shipping with some form of OLED display.

Speaking of which, one of the major iPhone 12 rumours was a 120Hz refresh rate, which didn’t happen. So its ben theorised that we’ll see this appear in the iPhone 13 pro models. This would vastly improve the smoothness and quality when playing games or watching videos on the iPhone.

But perhaps the biggest design rumour is the alleged removal of the lightening port on at least one model. Instead, it will be replaced with wireless charging via MagSafe, which was introduced in the iPhone 12.

Huge if true.

Specs

Very little is known about the specs so far. What we can probably bank on is a brand new A15 Bionic chip, as well as the usual 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options across the series.

That being said, leaker Jon Prosser has theorised a whopping 1TB version for the Pro versions of the device.

It’s also likely that they will incorporate Qualcomm’s X60 5G modem, with documents revealing its plan to use them in upcoming devices. This is good news if true as the X60 integrates directly with a chipset which means less battery drain — something 5G phones suffer from at the present time.

On the 5G front, we’re hoping that the Australian versions of the iPhone 13 will have a more robust offering than the iPhone 12. As we discovered last year, only the U.S. variants of the iPhone 12 offered mmWave 5G connectivity.

This may not have seemed like a big deal considering that Australia doesn’t have mmWave yet – but that spectrum is going to be auctioned here this year so this excuse will quickly become irrelevant.

iPhone 13 Camera

There’s also some changes coming to the iPhone 13’s rear camera. The leak claims that the back cameras will be getting 0.9 mm thicker but will also be covered with sapphire glass. This will protect the entire rear camera section with a flush finish.

According to Macotakara the smaller Pro model will be getting the ultra-wide lens and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation that is currently featured in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, renowned Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has said that there may be no big rear camera hardware upgrades for the iPhone 13.

A leak from EverythingApple also states that portrait mode video will be coming to the iPhone 13.

The same leaker also dropped a detail for space fans. Following in the footsteps of the Google Pixel 4 and 5, the iPhone 13 will apparently be getting an astrophotography mode. The device will apparently switch to this mode when pointed at the sky and it detects the moon or stars.

This will be partially possible to reported longer exposure times in the iPhone 13, as well as increased internal processing.

This isn’t the only change coming to the iPhone’s cameras with previous leaks suggesting the entire range will get LiDAR support. Currently, LiDAR only works on iPhone 12 Pro devices.

These two changes should be a nice improvement for the new iPhone 13 cameras, both in functionality and design.

iPhone 13 features

A few features have also been rumoured so far. These include even stronger magnets to herald the continued use of Apple’s new MagSafe wireless charging technology. This would certainly back up the portless iPhone 13 rumour.

Ming-Chi Kuo, has also reported that we may see an in-screen Touch ID sensor come to the iPhone 13. This would apparently accompany, rather than replace, Face ID.

This would make it the first iPhone to have both forms of biometrics.

What’s in a name?

There’s even speculation that the iPhone 13 might not actually be called the iPhone 13. This is for a few reasons.

Firstly, 13 can be considered to be an unlucky number. Personally I think it’s awesome and they should go for it.

More practically, however, is the history of Apple’s naming conventions.

In the past an iPhone ‘s’ year was a common occurrence. It basically indicated that the most recent device was more of an incremental upgrade. We haven’t seen one since the iPhone 6s but it could very well make a come back considering just how much of a leap the iPhone 12 was from previous years.

iPhone 13 Australian price

We don’t have word on pricing yet but we’re wondering if Apple will continue the trend of slightly discounting its tech, which it did across some iPads and the Apple Watch in 2020.

We’ll have to wait on more leaks, or the official release for this one.

But in the meantime, here’s a reminder of the iPhone 12 release prices.

iPhone 12 Mini: starts at $1,199

iPhone 12: starts at $1,349

iPhone 12 Pro: starts at $1,699

iPhone 12 Pro Max: starts at $1,849

Release date

We don’t know the exact release date yet, but our guess is that it will happen at the end of September.

September releases have been the norm for Apple for a long time. The exception was 2020 when COVID-19 related delays pushed the release of the iPhone 12 back. Not only that, the release was split in two, with the Mini and Pro Max devices being held until November.

We don’t think this is likely to happen again, but you never know!

While rumours may run rampant we likely won’t have any firm details about the iPhone 13 until Apple chooses to announce it. In the meantime, we’ll keep updating this article as more leaks and rumours come to light.

Disclosure: one of the authors owns shares in Apple.