How To Take Full-Page iPhone Screenshots in Chrome and Firefox

Over the past week social media has been losing its mind over a viral iPhone screenshot hack. Unfortunately, it only works for Safari. Here’s how to take full-page screenshots in Google Chrome.

As TikTok discovered over the past week, it’s actually pretty easy to take a full-page screenshot on iPhone.

All you have to do is take the screenshot, tap on the picture to edit it and swap to the Full Page tab. To be fair though, it can be easy to miss.

It is quite frankly humiliating that I never once thought to wonder what the Full Page button did. I’ve taken seventeen thousand screenshots ffs pic.twitter.com/hHY5H7wzXM — aoife (@aoiph) February 4, 2021

The only problem is that this only works for apple’s own Safari web browser. This doesn’t help those of us using alternatives on iPhone, like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

But don’t worry, it can be done. Here’s how.

How to take a full-page iPhone screenshot in Chrome

While this does take a couple of extra steps, saving a full-page screenshot in Chrome is easy.

What we’re going to do is to save it as a PDF.

Go to your page of choice and tap the share icon in the top right (the arrow pointing up)

in the top right (the arrow pointing up) Scroll down to the Print option and select it

option and select it Zoom into the preview you have open by reverse-pinching – this will show the entire page

you have open by reverse-pinching – this will show the entire page Tap the share icon again

again Tap Save to Files

You will now be able to view the saved version of that full-page screenshot from your Files folder on your iPhone at any time.

What about Firefox?

If you’re a Mozilla Firefox user, you can save a full-page screenshot in almost the same way as Chrome.

Go to your page of choice and tap the share icon in the top right (the three dots)

Tap ‘Share Page With…’

Scroll down to the Print option and select it

Zoom into the preview you have open by reverse-pinching – this will show the entire page

Tap the share icon again

Tap Save to Files

Enjoy!