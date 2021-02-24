How to Get the Stardew Valley Board Game in Australia

Stardew Valley: The Board Game has just been announced, which is super exciting, but there’s a catch. It’s only officially available in the United States. But if you’re not a quitter, here’s some ways you can get it shipped to Australia.

It’s been quite a time for Stardew Valley news. The big 1.5 expansion just dropped on consoles and now we have been blessed with the board game.

Don’t be fooled by the cute appearance, it sounds like the game is very much geared towards board gamers who like a bit of complexity.

“Its really important to us that as a buyer you understand Stardew Valley: The Board Game is not a casual quick game. While it is easy to play once you know the rules, its meant to be challenging,” the website reads.

“We wanted an experience with depth and replayability. If your game group or family prefers short playtimes (less than 45 minutes) with a small number of rules and components, this game might not be a good fit.”

The game itself is for between one and four players and the run time is said to be around 45 minutes per player. So it’s definitely not messing about, which is really exciting.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Stardew Valley: The Board Gameis a cooperative game of farming and friendship inspired by Eric Barone’s game of the samename. In it you will work together to fulfill your Grandpa’s Goals and restore the Community Center, saving it from the nefarious Joja Corporation. You’ll need to engage with all that the Valley has to offer: crops, animals, hidden forageables, elusive fish, anunexplored Mine and of course the friendly locals. If you succeed, the Valley will thrive! If you fail, the Joja Corporation moves inand the magic of the Valley will fade…”

And if you’re after a better idea about the gameplay before buying, the official rulebook for the Stardew Valley board game are also already available to read online.

It’s available now for $US55 but unfortunately for us non-Americans, it’s exclusive to the U.S. There’s even a bit highlighted section of the online store confirming it only ships within America.

But there are ways around that.

How to get Stardew Valley: The Board Game in Australia

Fortunately the Stardew Valley shop is not the first to not ship to Australia.

While it’s becoming less common, some U.S. online retailers still won’t ship items unless it’s to a U.S. address or purchased with a U.S. credit card.

For that reason, there are a few services that will help you buy these items and then ship them to you. Here’s a few options.

But just remember, depending on what you’re buying and where from, you could get hit with import tax so just be mindful and do your research.

And if you have a mate in the U.S. who is happy to receive and reship the game for you, that’s also a great option.

ShopMate is an Australia Post service that offer parcel forwarding.

After setting up a ShopMate account you will be given a U.S. address that you can have purchases, like Stardew Valley, sent to.

By entering your Aussie address into the ‘my addresses’ tab in settings, ShopMate will know where to send to parcel onto.

Price: ShopMate has a flat rate price of $24.95 per parcel as well as an extra $5.95 per 500g. This is particularly important when buying board games, which can be hefty.

And that will be on top of whatever the shipping cost is to have Stardew Valley sent to the U.S. Postmates address.

Of course, that’s going to be applicable to any mail forwarding service you use.

This works in a similar way to ShopMate, but is a standalone service.

Once you sign up for an account you’re given a choice of U.S. addresses you can have parcels sent to. From there, the company sends them onto Australia for a fee.

Price: $22 flat rate for the first 2 pounds (907g) and $10 for each additional pound (453g).

Shipitto has been for around for awhile and has a few options for delivery. This includes an optional ‘assisted purchase’ service and express handling, both of which cost extra.

And like all other similar services, you can get Shipitto to consolidate packages if you’re buying from a few different places.

Price: $US3 (roughly $3.80) for your regular processing fee with no special requests or added weight