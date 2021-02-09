How Much Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Will Cost In Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet is coming to Australia and New Zealand. Here’s how much it will cost and how fast the speeds will be.

Starlink’s website went live on Tuesday morning and with it came the Australian availability for the low-orbit satellite broadband service.

Australians can reportedly expect to see the SpaceX service launch somewhere between mid-to-late 2021.

Multiple sources, including Gizmodo Australia, have received the same date range when punching in an Australian address.

Doing this also reveals that the total cost of the service per month is $139. However, a $709 hardware fee and $100 shipping fee will also be incurred.

If you want to sign up on the spot, you will need to pay $139, which is the equivalent of one month of Starlink service.

This is pretty normal for companies run by Elon Musk. Tesla also takes down payments for EV and Solar Roof services.

READ MORE Regional ISPs Are Sceptical That SpaceX's Starlink Can Deliver On Its Internet Promises

SpaceX has also revealed the expected speeds for Starlink.

“During beta, users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as we enhance the Starlink system,” the Starlink website says.

“There will also be brief periods of no connectivity at all.”

If you want to get in on the Starlink action, you’ll need to be quick. According to the website user numbers are limited in Australia at the present time.

“Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis,” the website reads.

Pre-orders are open from today and beta testing is already underway.

How does this compare to NBN Sky Muster satellite plans?

Starlink’s biggest point of difference to the majority of the NBN is that its a satellite service. This means it can service areas that copper or fibre NBN can’t due to infrastructure limitations.

This is particularly relevant to a country as a big as Australia.

But we do already have Satellite internet.

Satellite NBN, or Sky Muster, is similar to Fixed Wireless in that its for rural areas that can’t connect to the NBN (or even 4G) in any other way. However, it takes it a step further as its able to service remote areas that don’t have stable 4G access.

The problem with Sky Muster is that its really slow compared to other NBN services — it only offers NBN 12 and NBN 25.

Meanwhile, Skylink will reportedly have 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s speeds and a latency range from 20ms to 40ms. And early beta users are reporting speeds of over 100Mbps.

This is a significant increase in speed offerings for people in rural areas. And it’s possible because Skylink is a low-orbit satellite sytstem that is roughly 60-times closer to earth.

Here’s Skymusters current NBN 25 plans:

While there are cheaper options than Skylink, they are much slower and have data caps. The above widget shows a mixture of on and off peak data allowances.

Comparatively, the Skylink FAQ reveals that there are currently no data caps during the beta. This seems good, but the language suggests this could change later. Definitely something worth keeping an eye on before committing to a plan.

We’ll let you know when we have more info on Skylink and when it will land in Australia.