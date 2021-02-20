Here’s the First Look at Reminiscence, a Sci-Fi Mystery Romance From Westworld’s Lisa Joy

The co-creator of Westworld, the actor who played Wolverine, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandie Freaking Newton. Yeah. Reminiscence has our attention.

Written and directed by Lisa Joy in her feature directorial debut, Reminiscence had previously been all over the release schedule but is now set to open September 3 in theatres and on HBO Max. It stars Hugh Jackman as “a private investigator of the mind” who helps clients dive back into their memories. Along the way, he falls for a woman (Rebecca Ferguson) who he then begins to learn more about through other people’s memories.

Here’s your first, very brief look at the film. We’ll surely see more in the coming months.

You're going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in U.S. theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/OBwC3g3cM7 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 19, 2021

In addition to Jackman, Ferguson, and Newton, the film stars Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parke.

Up until now, Reminiscence seemed dwarfed on the Warner Bros. slate by the bigger names such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Dune. But now that we’ve seen a bit of it, it feels like Joy’s Inception-esque sci-fi mystery romance is poised to become its own unique sort of blockbuster. One that may just have the precision and emotion of Westworld too. Or, so we hope.

