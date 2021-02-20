The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Here’s the First Look at Reminiscence, a Sci-Fi Mystery Romance From Westworld’s Lisa Joy

Germain Lussier

Published 1 hour ago: February 20, 2021 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:actors
angela sarafyancreative worksentertainment culturefilmshugh jackmanio9lisa joyrebecca fergusonreminiscencethandie newtonwestworld
Here’s the First Look at Reminiscence, a Sci-Fi Mystery Romance From Westworld’s Lisa Joy
Lisa Joy attends the Premiere of HBO's Westworld season three in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The co-creator of Westworld, the actor who played Wolverine, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandie Freaking Newton. Yeah. Reminiscence has our attention.

Written and directed by Lisa Joy in her feature directorial debut, Reminiscence had previously been all over the release schedule but is now set to open September 3 in theatres and on HBO Max. It stars Hugh Jackman as “a private investigator of the mind” who helps clients dive back into their memories. Along the way, he falls for a woman (Rebecca Ferguson) who he then begins to learn more about through other people’s memories.

Here’s your first, very brief look at the film. We’ll surely see more in the coming months.

In addition to Jackman, Ferguson, and Newton, the film stars Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parke.

Up until now, Reminiscence seemed dwarfed on the Warner Bros. slate by the bigger names such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Dune. But now that we’ve seen a bit of it, it feels like Joy’s Inception-esque sci-fi mystery romance is poised to become its own unique sort of blockbuster. One that may just have the precision and emotion of Westworld too. Or, so we hope.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.