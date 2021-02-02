Heckin’ Cute Puppers Just Absolutely Loving the Snow. Wow Doggos, Would Pet 13/10

Folks, it’s time to add a double dose of floof to your week.

The Northeast got a monster layer of floof from a heckin huge snowstorm, and the dogs — excuse me, the floofs — they just love it. Really, we all love to see floofs in the floof. Just heckin pupfect energy to start the week!

Let’s take a tour of some smol and big doggos absolutely howling and borking it up in the snow, and some good humans who took a break from shoveling and work to treat their puppers right.

Such snow. Wow.

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP, Getty Images

My friend was telling me something about investing in Dogecoin, but the only investment I care about is this human invested in taking their doge for a stroll in Times Square. Shibes have coats built for snow and cold, and New York set a daily snowfall record in Central Park so this, to me, is perfection (sorry, pupfection, I’m still in training). Such snow. So day-after dirty slush. Wow.

We have standards here

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP, Getty Images

Folks, this is a slideshow of dogs, not statues. This is not an art blog. Please do not submit statues, even ones that resemble doggos. Thank you.

Heckin’ pupfect

Photo: John Minchillo, AP

Big +1 for this doggo in its natural habitat. It’s husky szn out there, and we just love to see these absolutely powerful fluffs doing what they do best: romping in the snow. However, we’re giving this owner a -1 for walking their doggo on a lake. Don’t they know climate change is making that less safe? Humans never learn…

Puppers are working in the snow, too

Photo: Jospeh Prezioso/AFP, Getty Images

It’s not just questionably frozen lakes where doggos have to protect people. Look at this heckin’ dog down on the wharf, protecting their humans from sea level rise. Good work, pupper. Someone give them a puppuccino to stay alert. 13/10 Keep those oceans at bay

Doggos in the streets!

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP, Getty Images

If the world were run by puppers, I think we can all agree it would be a better place. Among the many benefits, I’m sure the doggos would put an end to noisy and scary cars as the dominant mode of transport and use of city street space (except maybe a few places where big woofers could bork and chase them for fun). That would leave streets open for humans to toss balls to puppers all day. That’s the heckin’ future I want. If a reality television star can become a president, why not a dog? President Doggo 2024!

A president I would boop

Photo: Joshua Roberts, Getty Images

No, seriously. President Doggo 2024. Or at least Senate majority leader, I’m sure we can work something out. Maybe they can even chase the seditionists out of Congress.