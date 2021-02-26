Gizmodo Movie Night: Everything To Watch After WandaVision Ends

It’s a sad truth that Marvel hit WandaVision will end in exactly two weeks’ time. With the penultimate episode airing tonight and the finale set for next week, we’re all going to be looking for that next weird and wonderful show to fill the void. If you’re digging all the alternate-reality-pocket-world-wild-magic vibes of WandaVision the good news is there are plenty of other TV shows and movies that explore similar ideas.

Here’s every show and movie you should check out to keep those strange vibes rolling.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (2010-2012)

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is quite possibly one of the weirdest and most underrated shows in the Netflix Originals library. It’s got magic and fantasy, alternate realities, parallel timelines and all the strange ‘stuff’ we also love about WandaVision.

The basic premise is it’s about a supernatural detective romping his way through the lives of two ordinary Americans (both of whom have mysterious, hidden superpowers) causing all kinds of mischief. But there’s plenty of danger hiding around every corner of this show.

It doesn’t always feel like a coherent story, but it’s always exciting and boggles the mind.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is streaming on Netflix.

Dark City (1998)

Dark City is a mysterious tale about a man named John Murdoch who wakes one day with no memory of his past life or his current reality. All he knows is he was found at the scene of a violent crime, and that day never seems to arrive in his strange, bleak town. Much of the setting and plot of Dark City feels similar to WandaVision with its strange isolation and colour palette, so if you like one you’ll probably like the other.

While the theatrical version of this film does spoil the twisted reality of Dark City, the Director’s Cut is an incredible watch and explores notions of what reality is and how we perceive ourselves based on memory. It’s also got a killer finale, as Murdoch realises who he is and grasps his true destiny.

Sadly Dark City isn’t streaming anywhere, but it is available for digital download or rental from Apple and YouTube.

Donnie Darko (2001)

In Donnie Darko, troubled teen Donnie has major problems. In addition to dealing with the pressures of high school in Middlesex, he’s also seeing a giant, man-sized bunny who foretells the end of the world. As Donnie’s reality crumbles, it’s up to him to figure out exactly what’s going on and why he seems to be the fulcrum of his tiny, secluded town.

What follows is a psychedelic exploration of teenage growing pains and the end of the world.

Donnie Darko is available for rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2020- )

Like Wanda, Zoey Clarke has a very peculiar power set that alters reality in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: she can perceive the thoughts of others in the form of a musical comedy. While the show doesn’t quite lean into the ‘magic’ side of Zoey’s ability and plays the musical aspects straight, it’s still a wonderful little story about a powerful woman dealing with very strange circumstances.

Plus, like WandaVision, it’s just a whole bunch of fun.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is now streaming on Stan.

The Truman Show (1998)

In The Truman Show, Jim Carrey stars as Truman Burbank, a man who’s grown up in a fake town.

Everything around him is fake, from his neighbours (who are actors) to his wife (also an actor). Everything he does is planned out and plotted as a major TV show for everyone watching outside his biodome. When strange things start happening (like lights falling from the dome’s ceiling), Truman begins to question his reality and his place in the world.

It sounds familiar, doesn’t it? WandaVision‘s premise shares a lot of DNA with The Truman Show — and if you like a good thriller-mystery, you’ll love this classic film.

The Truman Show is currently streaming on Netflix.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Is this cheating? It feels like cheating. Anyway. If you loved WandaVision and you want to know more about one particular, very speedy character in the show, check out X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Evan Peters stunned as Quicksilver in this series of films thanks to some excellent writing and special effects. His scene in the Pentagon is delightful and makes the entire movie worth watching.

We’re still not sure if it’s the same Quicksilver in WandaVision that we see in these films, but Peters’ take on the character is great regardless.

X-Men: Days of Future Past is streaming alongside the other X-Men films on Disney+.

Gizmodo Movie Night is the fortnightly film and TV column from Gizmodo Australia sharing everything hot you should be watching over the weekend. Stay tuned for the next instalment!