Gina Carano Is No Longer a Part of Star Wars

Germain Lussier

Published 26 mins ago: February 11, 2021 at 1:26 pm -
Gina Carano on The Mandalorian. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, will no longer be on the show.

In a statement obtained by Gizmodo, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said the following:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The news comes after a day in which the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter throughout the day. Tuesday night, the actress shared an anti-Semitic story on her Instagram. It was soon deleted but many fans captured it and shared it on social media.

That came after months of complains about Carano’s online presence, including covid denialism, the encouragement of sedition, and transphobia.

This story is developing…

