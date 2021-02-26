The News Of Tomorrow, Today

George R.R. Martin’s ‘In the Lost Lands’ Movie Finds Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista

Rob Bricken

Published 56 mins ago: February 26, 2021 at 11:00 am -
George R.R. Martin's 'In the Lost Lands' Movie Finds Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista in The Scorpion King 3 and Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter, perhaps a reasonable facsimile of what we'll see in the movie. (Image: Universal/Sony)
Don’t panic if you haven’t heard of it before. “In the Lost Lands” is only a short story George R.R. Martin published in Asimov’s Science Fiction magazine back in 1985, but that isn’t stopping Hollywood from turning it into a new fantasy movie, courtesy of Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista and longtime cinema partners Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.

Here’s how Deadline describes the premise:

The movie will follow a queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shape shifting, who makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Grey Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the ‘Lost Lands’, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

If you want more info, Redditor aowshodow has a much more detailed summary here, but their most interesting comment is that story holds a bit of evolutionary DNA for A Song of Ice and Fire. If you’d like to read it while you wait a couple of years for the film to get made and come out, you can find it in Martin’s Nebula Award-winning short story collection Portraits of His Children.

