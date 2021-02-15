The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Geely Just Nabbed A Guinness World Record For The Largest Car Mosaic

Elizabeth Blackstock

Published 23 mins ago: February 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:business finance
car classificationscompact carsemgrandgeelygeely emgrand gshatchbackshuman interestmid size carsmotor vehiclessedans
Geely Just Nabbed A Guinness World Record For The Largest Car Mosaic

I love a good, silly world record involving cars. Whether it’s hurdling as many cars as you can in an hour or squishing as many people as possible into a Smart car, trying to set a record gives you the ok to do some wild shit. And Geely just set the record for largest car mosaic.

The Chinese car company gathered 1,339 cars together on December 31, 2020 in anticipation of the Chinese New Year on February 12. The company organised the cars into the shape of an ox with the words “2021 Chinese ox” spelled out as well.

Photo: Guinness World Records

There are some pretty serious stipulations required for a car mosaic to qualify for the record. The mosaic has to be made up of cars in such a way that it forms a recognisable pattern if you view it from above. Cars have to be spaced no more than 19.98 cm  apart, and the whole mosaic has to cover 3000 square meters.

The display, organised by Geely Emgrand Official Clubs, clocked in at around 7070.3 square meters. It apparently took more than 30 hours to assemble the whole thing. And, since masks aren’t required in China now, the adjudicator got to present the award in person.

Photo: Guinness World Records

According to Guinness World Records, the Chinese character for ox (牛) can also be used to represent ‘awesome,’ which is exactly what Geely did with its car display.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.