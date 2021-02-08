Gael García Bernal Gets Old in M. Night Shyamalan’s New Trailer

Look, it’s not like any of us was planning an island vacation anytime soon, but M. Night Shyamalan sure isn’t helping things with his latest trailer. Premiering during the Super Bowl, this first look at Shyamalan’s Old follows Gael García Bernal as he ages into Rufus Sewell? It’s unclear.

Shyamalan has been keeping this one pretty under wraps. Here’s what we know: Old is based on the Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters’ graphic novel Sandcastle. In the graphic novel, a seemingly idyllic island paradise contains true horrors, as a dead body is discovered and children begin ageing rapidly (a 6-year-old boy ages into Alex Wolff aka the brother from Hereditary within hours). The film also stars Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, and Embeth Davidtz.

Old is set to release in theatres July 23, at which point we will presumably also have aged several decades.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.