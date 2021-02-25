The News Of Tomorrow, Today

G.I. Joe’s Lady Jaye Is Getting Her Own Amazon Series

Cheryl Eddy

Published 4 hours ago: February 26, 2021 at 6:00 am -
Adrianne Palicki as Lady Jaye in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. (Screenshot: Paramount Pictures)
Hasbro’s G.I. Joe realm is quite obviously male-dominated, but there’s one team member who’s equally fierce whether she’s glamorously undercover in an evening gown or in full-on battle mode: Lady Jaye, who’ll soon get the spotlight in her own Amazon series.

This scoop comes from Deadline, which reports the character — around since 1984, but last seen in live action in 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation, played by Agents of SHIELD’s Adrianne Palicki will be the focal point of a live-action series at Amazon, noting it will be “a standalone story centered around Jaye, which will also connect to the larger G.I. Joe universe.”

No word on who might don Lady Jaye’s tactical gear in this version of her story, but there’s already some promising behind-the-scenes talent: Erik Oleson (whose credits include Carnival Row, The Man in the High Castle, and Daredevil), who’s on board to create, showrun, and co-executive produce. We’ll bring you more on Hasbro’s plans for its G.I. Joe transmedia universe as we learn them.

