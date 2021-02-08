Everywhere You Can Still Order A PS5 In Australia (Updated)

It’s safe to say that the PlayStation 5 pre-order process wasn’t the smoothest back in September. Both customers and retailers were caught off guard and in a matter of hours, entire shipments of the console were sold out. Those without pre-orders have been waiting patiently to see when more allocations will be made available.

The good news is that more pre-orders for the PS5 have started happening. Here’s where you can get one.

Just remember that stock is likely to run out FAST. We’re already hearing reports of sites suffering under the strain of traffic.

Target

Target Australia has been getting stock sporadically since the PS5 released. Keep a close eye on their PS5 and PS5 digital console pages to see if one is available.

Update 8/2 11:10 am: Target had more stock of the PS5 on their website for click and collect today. Both sold out in under 10 minutes so you have to be quick. It’s worth keeping an eye on their pages today to see if more become available.

Amazon Australia

Amazon’s stock of the PS5 sold out very quickly back in November. Customers can sign up for email alerts to be reminded when both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 are available. Keep checking back today and over the next few days to see if more stock is available.

(Update 21/1): Amazon had the PS5 console in stock for a short time this morning but it appears to be out of orders already. No word on when or if PS5 digital consoles will be going on sale. Keep checking and you might get lucky!

PS5 Console

PS5 Digital Console

Big W

Update 21/1: Big W is currently one of the only retailers with stock of the PS5 at the moment. Get in quick on their website because this won’t last long!

Update 21/1, 11:00 am: Big W stock is back to ‘coming soon’ so it looks like all orders are done for the day. You can sign up for email alerts for next time though.

The Gamesmen

Local Sydney store The Gamesmen have had sporadic shipments of PS5 stock. There’s no word on when their next drop will be but its worth paying attention to The Gamesmen website and their social media pages.

JB Hi-Fi

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi has also started taking pre-orders again. These haven’t been publicly advertised but people have reported being able to go to their local store in person to place a pre-order, although in very limited quantities. If you’re looking at this option it’s probably a good idea to call your local store first before showing up and facing disappointment.

Online pre-orders aren’t currently live but you can keep checking this page on JB’s website for updates.

Harvey Norman

(Update 21/1) Harvey Norman had a new load of PS5 stock drop this morning. It seems to be currently unavailable but keep an eye on Harvey Norman’s PS5 page today to see if more become available.

The Good Guys

The Good Guys had a bit of trouble earlier this week when they oversold their pre-orders for PS5s. That being said the store does have another shipment inbound but they are currently prioritising those who had their pre-orders cancelled earlier in the week.

If more stock does become available this is the place you can find it.

EB Games

EB Games sold out their initial shipment very quickly but those in second and third waves have slowly been securing their consoles. Keep an eye on their website for more information on new stock.

Other retailers including Target, Kogan, and the Sony Store have all indicated they may be getting pre-orders sometime in the future, but with varying dates.

The small silver lining is that if you’re after PS5 accessories plenty of the sites above have stock of these now. So you can prepare for when your console eventually arrives.

If you’re looking to keep up with PS5 stock updates, check out this handy website which combines the PS5 web pages for all local retailers in Australia.

This article has been updated with additional information.