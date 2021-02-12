Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel TV Show House of the Dragon

The finale of Game of Thrones was not that long ago, but like any successful franchise, it’s getting a prequel. Here’s everything we know about House of the Dragon so far.

George R.R. Martin’s world of Westeros is rich with spin-off potential and before Game of Thrones had even finished airing HBO had five other series ideas in development.

One of these spin-offs, set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, even filmed its pilot episode, but was ultimately shelved.

No matter, there were plenty of other spin-off ideas to choose from and now a new GoT series, House of the Dragon, is well on its way to becoming a reality.

What is House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the Game of Thrones series. It will largely be based off George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire and Blood, aka the book he wrote instead of finishing Game of Thrones.

The story will dive into the history of House Targaryen and is set about 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Casting news has revealed that one of the main characters will be Viserys I Targaryen, who succeeds Jahaerys I as King of Westeros.

The plot of the series will involve the Targaryen civil war that resulted in the event known as “The Dance of Dragons.” If you thought the War of the Five Kings was bad, its got nothing on this.

Naturally, there will also be dragons.

House of the Dragon cast

Casting announcements have been rolling in over the months, signalling that House of the Dragon is well on the way to production. And it sounds like the family drama we all know and love from Game of Thrones is coming back.

Paddy Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, who you may recognise from The Outsider. According to HBO, Viserys is a warm, kind and decent man who only wishes to carry on his grandfather’s legacy.

Also in the cast is Doctor Who and The Crown star, Matt Smith. He’ll be playing Prince Daemon Targaryen who is the younger brother of King Viserys and the heir to the throne.

Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) is playing Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower who is the Hand of the King. She is close to the King and his inner circle. Emma D’Arcy is on board as Princess Rhaenya Targaryen, the king’s firstborn child and yet not the heir to the throne because she is a woman.

A bunch of other cast members were also announced recently. There’s Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is the head of House Velaryon, one of the richest houses in Westeros.

Eve Best will play his wife Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, who is passed over as heir to the throne due to her brother being, y’know, a man.

Sonoya Mizuno has been cast as Mysaria, a mysterious character who came to Westeros with nothing and rose to become an ally of Prince Daemon Targeryan.

Rounding out the cast so far is Rhys Ifans (Harry Potter, The Amazing Spider-Man) playing Otto Hightower, the aforementioned Hand of the King who has his suspicions about the King’s brother.

I hope you have as much fun pronouncing all these names as I had writing them.

Who else is involved?

House of the Dragon will be overseen by George R.R. Martin as executive producer. The series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik will also serve as an executive producer.

Sapochnik, whose name you may recognise as the director of GoT episodes like ‘Battle of the Bastards’, will direct the pilot and further episodes. Other directors onboard include Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes.

We’ll hopefully also get another iconic theme song with Ramin Djawadi back to score the series.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

When and where can you watch House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is set to premiere sometime in 2022. Production for the series is allegedly kicking off in April but no word yet on an episode count.

It will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max in the US, which means in Australia it will likely air on the current home of Game of Thrones – Binge or Foxtel.