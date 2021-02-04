Everything We Know About Android 12 So Far

Android 11 may have only been released a few months back, but it’s already time to look forward to Android 12.

Google’s next operating system probably won’t be released until closer to September 2021. While we wait, we’ve rounded up a list of every rumour, leak and fact that’s come out about Android 12 so far.

We’ll continue to update this list as more information comes to light so remember to keep checking back for the latest info!

App Hibernation

A leak from XDA Developers suggests that Android 12 will hibernate apps that are not in use. The feature will apparently clear cache files of apps that aren’t being actively used to generate more storage space.

Google devs also hinted at ‘package level hibernation’ which could imply other tactics such as compression of apps to provide more space.

Storage space fills up quickly on phones these days as image and app files become larger and of a higher quality. So any shortcut to save space sounds like a good idea.

Third-party app stores

This news comes from an update in an Android developers blog post which says that Android 12 will improve access to multiple app stores. Android already allows users to download apps from stores other than the Google Play home base, but this is set to get easier in the next OS.

The post says “we will be making changes in Android 12 to make it even easier for people to use other app stores on their devices while being careful not to compromise the safety measures Android has in place.”

Double-tap

The popular, and frequently forgotten, double-tap feature could be returning to Android devices if the rumours are true. For unknown reasons the double-tap, sometimes known as the ‘Columbus’ tap, was pulled from Android 11, so here’s hoping it makes a triumphant return.

If 9to5Google is to be believed, Android 12 will bring back the double-tap gesture which will link to a handful of functions such as activating Google assistant, screenshots, pause/play media, opening notifications and opening recent apps.

App pairs

App pairs is essentially a revamped version of split-screen. This function on Android 12 is said to group apps together as one task rather than pinning one app at a time.

App pairs will allow users to pick two recently used apps to ‘pair’. This should then allows users to easily swap between apps by foregrounding one app with the other running in the background. 9to5Google has a visual mockup of this if you want a better idea.

Theming system

9to5 Google comes through once again with this rumour that a deeper theming system is in the works for Android 12. Apparently, users will be able to select a primary colour and an accent colour that will then be reflected throughout the rest of Android.

This goes deeper by allowing app developers to access an individual’s colour scheme and tailor their app to match. It should create a more seamless thematic transition while using Android 12.

When will we know more?

The Android 11 developer preview arrived in February last year, so if Android 12 follows suit we should be learning more details as early as this month.

Google IO is also set for its regular slot in May once again. This is usually where we’ll find out a lot more about developments for Android 12. Whether the conference will go ahead this year after its cancellation last year is another question.