Every PS4 and PS5 Game Announced at Sony’s Latest State of Play

Well, 2021 is already shaping up to be a great year for video games. Nintendo announced a bunch of things at its Nintendo Direct last week and now Sony has come to the table with its first State of Play for 2021.

While highly anticipated games like God of War 2 and Horizon Forbidden West were noticeably absent, Sony still showed off plenty of exciting games coming soon to the PS4 and PS5.

Here’s everything that was announced at Sony’s videoState of Play today.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS5

Crash Bandicoot 4 is about to get some sweet upgrades on PS5. A new gameplay trailer showed off the classic bandicoot in all his next-gen glory with new features like native 4K targeting 60fps. The PS5 upgrade will also introduce 3D audio, activity cards and Dualsense adaptive triggers to the game. Those who also own the game on PS4 can land a free upgrade to the PS5 version when it becomes available on March 12.

Returnal

The PS5 exclusive game Returnal got a new look at State of Play, showing us exactly what to expect with this strange sci-fi roguelike. The game looks incredibly slick on PS5 and showed off some awesome new weapons and environments for players to explore. The game is releasing on April 30.

Knockout City

Knockout City also got some love at State of Play with a new gameplay trailer. The crazy dodgeball multiplayer game is coming May 21, 2021.

Sifu

Sifu was one of the new games announced today, coming from Sloclap — the studio behind Absolver. The game is a third-person martial arts game that follows a young Kung Fu student on his path to revenge. Sifu will hit PS5 and PS4 later in 2021.

Solar Ash

New gameplay was revealed for Solar Ash, which is a stunning 3D platformer with a unique art style. The game puts a huge focus on traversal of this surreal world and there’s plenty of monsters to take on as well. Solar Ash will come to the PS4 and PS5 later in 2021.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Horror fans rejoice because Five Nights at Freddy’s is back in all its next-gen glory. Nothing much to say here except it looks creepy AF. The game is set for release in 2021.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Platformers were all the rage at this State of Play including a look at Oddworld Soulstorm. The game looks great and is taking advantage of the Dualsense’s haptic feedback with the ability to feel the main character’s heartbeat through your controller. Wild. Oddworld Soulstorm will be released on PS4 and PS5 on April 6.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

A new trailer for the stunning Kena: Bridge of Spirits was shown off at State of Play. The game looks so good on PS5 it could almost be a movie so definitely keep an eye out for this one on August 24, 2021.

Deathloop

Deathloop, the PS5 exclusive from Arkhane, got a new trailer today at State of Play. Another roguelike, Deathloop sticks you in a rival battle between two assassins where every death means starting the day again. The trailer showed off more of its killer art style and a very 80’s spy movie tone. Check it out on May 21, 2021.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

The hit Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be getting a PS5 upgrade this year. Along with graphical enhancements, including targeting 60fps, there are new additions like Photo Mode and a whole new episode featuring Yuffie. A side-by-side PS4/PS5 trailer previewed just how good Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will look on the PS5 when it’s released on June 10, 2021.