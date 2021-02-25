Every Major Movie and TV Show Coming to Disney+ In 2021

After a year of very little new content, 2021 is set to raise the bar with a whole slate of new movies and TV shows to watch. Disney got everyone excited last year with the announcement of tonnes of new content coming soon to streaming on Disney+.

Here’s every major movie and TV show coming to Disney+ this year.

Raya and the Last Dragon – March 5

Raya and the Last Dragon is the next big project from Disney’s Animation Studios. The film follows Raya as she seeks the last remaining dragon to try and restore a fractured land.

The voice cast features Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Sandra Oh.

Coming to Disney+ as part of its Premier Access program, Australians can choose to pay $34.99 to stream Raya and the Last Dragon. The film will also be showing simultaneously in Australian cinemas.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – March 19

Audiences won’t have to wait long for more Marvel content after WandaVision ends with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hitting screens in March. The series will span six episodes that take place after Avengers Endgame.

Both Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are back as their superhero aliases the Winter Soldier and Falcon, and if the trailer is anything to go by their friendship will definitely be put to the test.

Check out our full primer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier here.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – March 26

In present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is said to be 10 episodes long and is a follow up to the hit 1992 film The Mighty Ducks.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – May 4

Releasing, very fittingly, on May the 4th The Bad Batch is a new animated series from Lucasfilm. It follows the experimental group of clones first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, who each possess a unique skill.

You can read more about The Bad Batch here.

Loki – June 11

The third Marvel instalment on Disney+ follows the God of Mischief after his alternate dimension self escaped in Avengers: Endgame. The trailer indicates Loki will get wrapped up with the Time Variance Authority and spend his six episodes continuing to cause chaos.

Tom Hiddleston stars as Loki alongside Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant.

Monsters at Work – July 2

The spin-off sequel series to the classic Pixar movie Monsters Inc. finally has a release date of July 2, 2021. The show will take place just a day after the ending of the previous movie where monsters chose to use children’s laughter as energy over screams. Tylor Tuskmon is the new lead character who has just graduated university and is joining Mike and Sully as a worker at Monsters Incorporated.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – December

A premiere date hasn’t been announced for The Mandalorian spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, but the original investor day announcement has it set for December 2020. The series stars Temuera Morrison as Boba and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

Plot details are thin on the ground but at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 the duo returned to Jabba the Hutt’s Palace to take the throne, so expect things to pick up from there.

Other movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in 2021

April 16 – Big Shot

– Big Shot May 14 – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2

– High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2 June 25 – The Mysterious Benedict Society

– The Mysterious Benedict Society July 16 – Turner and Hooch

Also expected in 2021 are the Marvel series Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel which are both currently in production. A third season of The Mandalorian is also on the way with an expected debut of Christmas 2021.

Beyond 2021, Disney has heaps of content coming out, plus a tonne of new movies and tv shows on Star, so there’s no better time to subscribe to Disney+.