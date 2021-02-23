Do Yourself a Favour and Buy an Ergonomic Wrist Pad

For a lot of us, computers play a large part in our everyday life. Whether we’re using it to communicate with the world, play games or make an actual living, we spend a lot of time sitting behind keyboards and mice.

over time, aches and pains from constant computing use can begin to build up. It might not happen the first time you sit down at your keyboard, but constant usage and as your body ages, it’s easier and easier to do actual damage and cause genuine pain from even short sessions at your computer.

READ MORE Our Guide to Picking the Right Keyboard for You

The solutions to this can be complex, but a good wrist rest for your mouse or keyboard – or both – can go some way to helping you work in a more ergonomic fashion, reducing wear and tear and promoting good wrist support habits.

The key aspect here – and one that many folks get wrong – is that a wrist pad shouldn’t be entirely used when you’re typing or operating your mouse. In that space, most experts advise you to raise your wrists to accommodate your typing or mousing action. However, in-between word entry or selection clicking, your natural response is likely to be to drop your wrists. That’s where a wrist pad can be beneficial, because the ideal here is to have your arms and wrists in a neutral position.

That’s very important, because simply having a wrist rest but using it to prop up your hands while you type is a recipe for worse strain problems than not having one at all. You need to consider products of this type as part of an overall ergonomic solution that includes your sitting or standing posture, how many breaks you take when using your computer and of course the nature of the keyboard and mouse that you’re using.

READ MORE Stop Turning Your Cables Into a Rat’s Nest and Get a Wireless Charger

Here’s some wrist rest options from Amazon for keyboards and mice for you to consider.

Kensington’s Mouse Pad includes a gel-based wrist pad to allow your hands to naturally rest when you’re not busy clicking.

VicTsing’s set gives you a simple detached keyboard and mouse rest with memory foam for support.

If you’re on a limited budget, Trixes’ simple Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest could be a good option.

Geecol’s wrist support set features a grooved design that it claims provides better support for your keyboard and mousing needs.

A 3-in-1 set that includes a simple wrist rest for your keyboard and mouse, as well as an extended gaming mousemat.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.