Elon Musk Wants The Next Tesla Roadster To Hover ‘Without Killing People’

Elon Musk has said that he would like the next Tesla Roadster to be able to hover “‘Without, you know, killing people.” Good plan!

Musk dropped this little nugget of future car tech while on the Joe Rogen Experience this week.

““I want it to hover. I’m trying to figure out how to make this thing hover, without, you know, killing people.”

Musk openly mused about how this might be possible suggesting that perhaps it would simply not hover too high.

“So maybe it could hover, like, a meter above the ground, or something. So, if you plummet, you blow out the suspension, but you’re not going to die,” Musk said.

“If we put a height limit on it, it will probably be fine,” said Musk.

Musk also said that actually having the Roadster travel while travelling would be “pretty fast” but also restricted by the amount of time it could actually be suspended above ground.

If this were to happen, it would be part of the Roadster SpaceX package. Musk has been talking about it for awhile now, and it would see the removal of the back seat to make way for old air thrusters.

But even Musk can’t guarantee that a hovering Tesla Roadster would even be possible. However, he did bring it all back to another idea he’s been talking for awhile now — James Bond shit.

In May 2020 Musk spoke about the thruster-equipped roadster on the YouTube show, Jay Leno’s Garage.

“We are going use ultra high pressure compressed air. It’s a cold gas thruster. The main thruster will be like behind the license plate so for acceleration, it drops the license plate and behind the license plate is a rocket thruster,” Musk said at the time.

“It’s like full-on James Bond.”

Musk reiterated this idea again with Joe Rogen.

“At a minimum, I’m confident we could do a thruster where the license plate flips down, James Bond-style, and there would be a rocket thruster behind it, and that gives you three tons of thrust.”