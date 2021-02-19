How You Can Save Big On Disney+ Before The Price Rise Hits

The price of Disney+ is changing on February 23 in Australia after a year of holding steady. The good news is more content is coming along with the price rise. The bad news is you’ll still have to fork out for it. But if you’re a regular Disney+ subscriber and you plan to keep your subscription going in 2021, there is another solution.

Currently, a monthly Disney+ subscription will cost you $8.99 a month.

From February 23, it’ll cost you $11.99, a fairly significant leap in the streaming wars. This means Disney+ will soon be more expensive than the base Netflix tier. The reason for this change is the introduction of Star, a new section of Disney+ dedicated to more ‘adult’ content like Fox shows and films.

Star is set to include movies like Deadpool and Predator, and it’ll also include an great range of new and classic TV shows from across the Fox range like Bob’s Burgers, Prison Break, The X-Files and more. There’s around 600 new properties hitting the service, so the price change is fairly justified.

That said, you don’t have to fork out for it just yet. If you play your cards right, you won’t have fork out the extra 20% until 2022.

If you plan of being a regular Disney+ subscriber (or you already are), you can purchase a year-long subscription to Disney+ before February 23 and pay only $89.99 until February 2022.

You will have to nab the offer quick, though. Once the price change hits Disney+ you’ll need to fork out $119.99 for a yearly subscription.

For everyone currently paying on a monthly basis, a three dollar increase isn’t a massive deal, but it will add in up in the long term.

The new content on Star is absolutely worth checking out, so consider how much you use Disney+ and whether you should be investing in a yearly subscription now before the price change hits.

Consider the next few months on Disney+ will also bring weekly episodes of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki alongside all the new content before you unsubscribe.

Highlights from Star on Disney+

If you do choose to stick around for Disney+ Star, here’s a few highlights from the line-up that genre fans will enjoy:

The entire classic Alien franchise

Angel

Bob’s Burgers

Cloak & Dagger

Deadpool 1-2

Dragonball: Evolution (lol)

Firefly

Fright Night

Helstrom

Kyle XY

Sleepy Hollow

Solar Opposites

The Gifted

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The X-Files

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

There’ll be plenty to keep you occupied when Star content launches on Disney+ on February 23.

If you’re planning on nabbing the yearly subscription deal, get in before the cutoff date for the best price on the service.