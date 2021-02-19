The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How You Can Save Big On Disney+ Before The Price Rise Hits

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 44 mins ago: February 19, 2021 at 11:40 am -
Filed to:disney
star
How You Can Save Big On Disney+ Before The Price Rise Hits
Image: Fox
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The price of Disney+ is changing on February 23 in Australia after a year of holding steady. The good news is more content is coming along with the price rise. The bad news is you’ll still have to fork out for it. But if you’re a regular Disney+ subscriber and you plan to keep your subscription going in 2021, there is another solution.

Currently, a monthly Disney+ subscription will cost you $8.99 a month.

From February 23, it’ll cost you $11.99, a fairly significant leap in the streaming wars. This means Disney+ will soon be more expensive than the base Netflix tier. The reason for this change is the introduction of Star, a new section of Disney+ dedicated to more ‘adult’ content like Fox shows and films.

Star is set to include movies like Deadpool and Predator, and it’ll also include an great range of new and classic TV shows from across the Fox range like Bob’s Burgers, Prison Break, The X-Files and more. There’s around 600 new properties hitting the service, so the price change is fairly justified.

That said, you don’t have to fork out for it just yet. If you play your cards right, you won’t have fork out the extra 20% until 2022.

READ MORE
20 Must-Watch Muppet Show Episodes on Disney+

If you plan of being a regular Disney+ subscriber (or you already are), you can purchase a year-long subscription to Disney+ before February 23 and pay only $89.99 until February 2022.

You will have to nab the offer quick, though. Once the price change hits Disney+ you’ll need to fork out $119.99 for a yearly subscription.

For everyone currently paying on a monthly basis, a three dollar increase isn’t a massive deal, but it will add in up in the long term.

The new content on Star is absolutely worth checking out, so consider how much you use Disney+ and whether you should be investing in a yearly subscription now before the price change hits.

Consider the next few months on Disney+ will also bring weekly episodes of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki alongside all the new content before you unsubscribe.

Highlights from Star on Disney+

deadpool star disney+
Image: Marvel

If you do choose to stick around for Disney+ Star, here’s a few highlights from the line-up that genre fans will enjoy:

There’ll be plenty to keep you occupied when Star content launches on Disney+ on February 23.

If you’re planning on nabbing the yearly subscription deal, get in before the cutoff date for the best price on the service.

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.