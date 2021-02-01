Deleting A Clubhouse Account Isn’t Easy

If you’ve managed to score yourself a Clubhouse invite, there’s something you should know about deleting your account.

While Clubhouse has been around since mid-2020, it’s popularity has popped off this week after Elon Musk held a talk in the audio-based social media app.

Part of the appeal of Clubhouse is exclusivity. Much like Facebook back in the early 2000s, you need an invite to use Clubhouse.

If you know someone with a Clubhouse account, they may be able to get you in if they have some spare invites. But its worth noting that to send an invitation the app will ask to access your contacts. There is no way around this aspect of the process.

But what happens if you decide you want to delete your Clubhouse account? Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as hitting a button.

How to delete your Clubhouse account

If you want to deactivate your Clubhouse account, you have to actually email the company itself. The account will then be deactivated before complete account erasure. It’s unclear how long this process will take.

“This is not a feature that’s built into the app yet, but you can contact us directly for assistance. In order for the request to be valid, it must be send from an authenticated e-mail address so we can verify that you own the account,” Clubhouse’s FAQ states.

This language suggests that perhaps an easier method of account deletion will be added to the app in the future. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Clubhouse for clarification.

In the meantime, it’s a longer and more annoying process.

“Once you request deletion, your account will first be deactivated. During this period, you will not be able to login to your account and your profile will not be visible in the app. Once we process your permanent account deletion, your account information (e.g. username, followers, settings) will be erased and not retrievable,” the FAQ reads.

“Please note that you will not be able to create another account using the same phone number or username (@handle) for at least 30 days from the time of the deletion request, and we cannot guarantee the same username will be available thereafter.”

It’s also important to note that Clubhouse may also hold onto your personal data.

“We keep Personal Data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy, while we have a business need to do so, or as required by law (e.g. for tax, legal, accounting, or other purposes), whichever is longer,” the privacy policy states.