Grab This Budget Dash Cam Because Everyone Is a Terrible Driver but You

Over the last decade we’ve seen the use of dash cams become a more commonplace in cars. If you don’t know someone who owns one, chances are you’ve watched one or two Dash Cams Australia videos on YouTube.

If you don’t already own a dash cam, or the one you’re currently using is getting a bit long in the tooth, Uniden’s iGO CAM 65R is currently being sold for $154.95, down from $279.95.

As far as dash cams go the iGO CAM 65R isn’t a bad beginners choice, especially at this discounted price – you’ll save an impressive $125 off the RRP.

It comes with a front camera that can record in 3K video resolution (2304 x 1296p), along with a reverse camera that can record in Full HD. It has a wide 150-degree field of view with a 2.4″ LCD colour display screen, and GPS geotagging available for footage.

The iGO CAM has an inbuilt sensor that can detect sudden vibration – like if someone accidentally backs into your car while parked at the shops – which will trigger the camera to activate and record for a short period of time. It also has speed and red light camera warnings pre-programmed into it.

Are there any other dash cam deals?

This Uniden dash cam isn’t the only deal available today – although, in terms of savings, you’ll save the most money with it.

Garmin’s Dash Cam 56 is currently on sale for $215.64, down from $279. It can record high-quality 1440 HD video, with a wide 140-degree field of view. Garmin’s Clarity HDR also helps maintain detail in low-light situations, and you can sync and control up to four dash cams via the GarminDrive app.

It also includes a voice command feature, which comes in handy if you need to start or stop recording while driving.

Amazon Australia is also offering a $30 discount on a range of Vantrue dash cams, including the S1 dual cam ($239.99, down from $269.99), the N2 Pro High End cam ($239.99, down from $299.99) and N4 Three Channel cam ($369.99, down from $399.99).

Don’t forget to buy a microSD

If this is your first time buying a dash cam, you’ll need a microSD to actually record footage. If you’re already sorted for a cam, it also doesn’t hurt to have a spare microSD on hand for a quick swap over if the one you’re using becomes full.

SanDisk’s High Endurance 128GB microSD is a reliable card, and currently on sale for $28.99, down from $59. SanDisk’s High Endurance range has proven itself to be a goto card for dash cams. With this card, you can record up to 10,000 hours of video in Full HD, with a read/write speed of 100MB/s and 40MB/s, respectively.