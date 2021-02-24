Cyberpunk 2077 Major Patch Delayed Because Of Hackers

CD Projekt Red has just announced that the next big Cyberpunk 2077 patch will be delayed due to a recent cyber attack.

Earlier this month, CD Projekt Red was hit with a ransomware attack. An unknown hacker breached the company’s internal network and threatened to leak the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3 (including an unreleased version), and Gwent.

A ransom note left by the hacker demanded that CD Projekt Red contact them within 48 hours. It’s unclear what the company did from there, but we do know that the source code for the games did end up in a dark web auction.

Since then, CD Projekt Red has been issuing Twitter users with Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedowns for sharing links to the Gwent source code.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 delayed

Now CD Projekt Red has said that the upcoming major patch for CyberPunk 2077 — which has been notoriously buggy for many users — will be delayed due to the hack.

The company made the announcement on Twitter

“While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. “

The company went on to say infer that the patch was a major update and that it will now need to be pushed back to an undisclosed time in March.

“Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March,” CD Projekt Red said.

“It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support.”

Jason Schreier from Bloomberg News offered more context for the delay on Twitter.

According to Schreier, CD Projekt Red employees haven’t been able to work over the past fortnight.

“Today, CD Projekt said it was delaying Cyberpunk’s next big patch. What the company didn’t say is that due to the hack, employees working remotely (a lot of them) haven’t actually been able to work for the past two weeks,” Schreier said on Twitter.

He elaborated on this in an article, saying that employees were locked out of their work stations.

If most employees have been working from home due to COVID-19 and the CD Projekt Red’s system was compromised, it makes sense that employees would be locked out during the immense digital clean up process. At-home work stations are just as at-risk as those in the office.

“CD Projekt has said it refused to pay a ransom to the hackers. As a result, employees remain unable to log onto the company’s virtual private network, making it impossible to access the systems and tools needed to do most of their jobs, said the people, requesting anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk publicly,” Schreier said over on Bloomberg.