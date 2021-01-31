The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Cobra Kai’s Johnny Lawrence Has Some Incredibly Bad Advice for Staying Inside

Julie Muncy

Published 49 mins ago: February 1, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:cobra
cobra beercobra kaicoors brewing companycreative worksfictional charactersio9johnny lawrencetechnology_internettelevision showsuhhwilliam zabka
Cobra Kai’s Johnny Lawrence Has Some Incredibly Bad Advice for Staying Inside
Johnny Lawrence, getting ready to karate. (Image: Netflix)

Staying in this winter? Due to the cold, and, y’know, the pandemic? Cobra Kai’s fictional sensei, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), has some suggestions, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly and Cobra Kai’s writing team. They’re terrible.

First, as for entertainment? Forget the streaming. Johnny Lawrence prefers, uhh… much worse content. “Stock up on as many swimsuit issues as you can,” he says (or, well, the writers say he says). “Everyone’s all cranked up about this World Wide Web, but all it takes is one downed power line and you’re out of luck. Plus, babes are hotter on the page. That’s proven.”

Gross, dude. His drinking suggestions are no better: “Since when did having a drink involve a chemistry set? Keep it simple and crack open a Coors Banquet. There’s no problem big enough that a Banquet can’t solve.”

Daniel Larusso vs. a robot? What the heck! (Photo: Netflix/Disney)

Genre Movies to Chase Those Cobra Kai Highs

Science fiction is about the unbelievable. The impossible. Things most people wouldn’t equate with a show about ageing karate champions and their students. And yet, that Cobra Kai not only exists, but is so freaking good, is unbelievable. It is impossible. And that, along with the mountains of nostalgia the...

Read more

The rest of his advice is equally, cringe-ly from the mind of a dude who was young in the ‘80s and never quite grew out of it. So, they’re perfect. Lawrence has the power of karate and personal growth on his side, but, uhh, his leisure choices aren’t amazing. Though he is right about Rocky movies.

If you want the whole list of advice, go check it out at EW. Lifehacker this ain’t. Cobra Kai is on Netflix now.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.