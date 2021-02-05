The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Blade Will Be Marvel Studios’ First Film Written By a Black Woman: Stacy Osei-Kuffour

Germain Lussier

Published 33 mins ago: February 6, 2021 at 10:00 am
The logo for MCU's Blade. (Image: Marvel)

About a year and a half has passed since Marvel Studios announced that multiple Oscar winner Mahershala Ali would join the MCU to play the famed vampire killer in a new Blade movie. And while the film still doesn’t have a director, it now has a writer.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been hired by Marvel Studios to write Blade, according to the Hollywood Reporter. She’s a playwright turned TV writer who was a story editor and writer on HBO’s Watchmen, as well as a writer on Hulu’s Pen15 and story editor on Amazon’s Hunters and HBO’s Run. She was hired after a six-month search during with studio executives worked hand in hand with Ali. Reportedly, Black writers were the only ones seriously considered and Osei-Kuffour’s hiring makes her the first Black woman to write a Marvel movie. (Nia DaCosta, director of Captain Marvel 2, will be the first Black woman to direct a Marvel movie).

Her hiring also marks the first significant movement on the project since the high-profile casting was announced. Fans are surely anxious not just to see Ali as the Day Walker, but to see how Blade a character created in 1973 who’s best-known from the trio of late ‘90s/early-2000s films starring Wesley Snipes — fits into a superhero world that feels much more bright-coloured Spandex than black leather and silver blades. Heck, where do the vampires even come from? It’s Osei-Kuffour’s job to figure it out.

With Osei-Kuffour now on board, focus now turns to looking for a director that can bring her and Ali’s vision for Blade to the big screen. Odds are we won’t be seeing the film for some time, though; Marvel Studios has films dated into 2023, which would be the earliest this would be out. But, Blade does seem to be next-ish on the list, and Osei-Kuffour coming aboard definitely signals progress.

