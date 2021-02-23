The Best Pet Cameras So You Can Keep an Eye on Your Fur Baby

If the idea of leaving your fur baby at home alone gives you separation anxiety, it might be time to invest in a pet camera. Not only do they allow you to see their cute little faces all day every day, but they’re also a great way to ensure they’re not tearing your furniture to shreds every time you leave the house.

Pet cameras are specifically designed to keep watch over your furry friends. They can dispense treats, allow you to interact with your dog or cat via two-way audio and even video chat, meaning you minimise those usual pet-teething problems like separation anxiety and boredom.

Whether you have a new puppy, an older cat, or even a different fury pet (this is Australia after all), there’s a pet camera out there to suit your needs and budget. Ahead, we take you through some of the best pet cameras and their price tags.

Before we get started it’s also worth noting that like any other smart home device that connects to Wi-Fi, you should always be mindful that there’s a chance it could be hacked and compromise your privacy. So made sure you have the correct privacy measures in place.

Pet Cameras for under $50

Reolink Pet Camera

As far as basic pet cameras go, this Reolink Pet Camera is affordable and does what it says on the lid. You can easily control the camera to rotate 355° horizontally and 50° vertically to scan every corner in the room for your furry friend. It also has night vision capabilities, motion sensor alerts, multi-channel and account sharing and works with google assist.

Reolink Pet Camera, $53.99

Faleemi HD Camera

Faleemi HD 720P Pan & Tilt IP Camera is a simple to use and can be remotely controlled from your computer, tablet or Smartphone. It features crystal clear picture quality, capturing video in full HD 720P and includes a built-in microphone and speaker to allow for two-way audio capabilities.

Faleemi HD Camera, $49.90

Pet Cameras for under $150

Victure 1080P FHD Pet Camera

The Victure 1080P FHD Pet Camera connects to both iOS and Android and can detect motion and sound, has two-way audio, send alerts and offers panoramic viewing at the touch of a button so you can keep track of your fury babies with ease.

Victure 1080P FHD Pet Camera, $95.72

EZVIZ C6TC WiFi Indoor Security Camera

While the EZVIZ C6TC WiFi Indoor Security Camera isn’t exactly a ‘pet camera’ per se, it’s more than capable of acting like one. It offers 1080P HD resolution, 355°horizontal rotation and 100°vertical rotation with full control via your phone. It also has motion detection, night vision and two-way audio so you can communicate with your little furry babies.

EZVIZ C6TC WiFi Indoor Security Camera, $146.88

Pet Cameras Under $300

CANARY Indoor Security Camera

Designed for Total peace of mind, you’ll never feel far from home or your pet with the CANARY Indoor Security Camera. See and hear what’s happening day or night in HD with a 147 Degree wide-angle lens. It’s also got automatic night vision, and motion detection so you can monitor everything your pet is up to… including destroying the furniture.

CANARY Indoor Security Camera, $209.19

Pet Cameras under $500

Furbo Dog Camera

The Alexa-enabled Furbo Dog Camera is one of the most popular pet cameras on the market. It’s specifically designed for dogs (sorry kitties) and includes real-time barking alerts, treat tossing capabilities, two-way audio and night vision. It’s also a pretty sleek looking device so you can happily display it in your lounge room or main area.

The Furbo Dog Camera, $359

Petcube Play 2

Petcube’s Play 2 is a Wi-Fi enabled camera that features 1080p HD video, 160º wide-angle view, and night vision. You can talk to your pet from anywhere with convenient two-way audio and get real-time notifications for sound and motion alerts (read: know when they’re up to mischief). The PetCube Play 2 also features a laser pointer and built-in Alexa assistant so you can play music, hear the news, control your smart-home devices, or entertain your pet while you’re out of the house. PetCube also has their Bites 2 version that’s super similar offers a treat dispenser instead of a laser.

PetCube Play 2, $435.91