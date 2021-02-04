The Best Unlimited NBN Plans With No Contracts or Set Up Fees

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Contracts suck. Why would you give two or three years of your life to an NBN provider? A lot can change in that time. Best unlimited NBN plans can flip. Evening speeds could get worse. A better deal might pop up. 5G might become a viable alternative. Thankfully there are plenty of providers that offer contract-free plans and flexible options so you can leave whenever you want.

As such, we’re going to look at some of the cheapest contract-free unlimited NBN plans around.

Most providers will offer to sell you a modem, but some force you to buy a model they range when you’re signing up to a new plan. Others will make you pay out the rest of your modem if you leave early.

To make it easier, we’re only covering NBN plans where modem purchase is completely optional and where you won’t get stung with setup or early exit fees.

Best unlimited NBN 50 plans with no contract

Thanks to a new promo, Tangerine is one of the cheapest options for an NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter. Since the plan is contract-free, you can always bail as soon as the discount runs out. This offer is available until the end of February.

In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine has a 14-day risk-free period. If you’re unhappy with Tangerine during your first fortnight, you’re able to leave and get a full refund of your plan fees. Tangerine won’t refund modem fees if you bought one with your plan, but its modems are all unlocked, so they’ll work with any other provider.

SpinTel has its own timed discount, charging $59 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is one of the cheapest NBN 50 options you’ll find.

Superloop is also running a promo where you’ll pay $58.95 per month for your first six months, and then $78.95 per month thereafter. The plan is contract free, so you’re always able to leave when your discount runs out. This deal runs longer, and is available until July 31.

MyRepublic and MATE both have contract-free NBN 50 plans for $69 per month. MyRepublic beats MATE in typical evening speeds by 1Mbps, but MATE will discount your bill by $10 per month if you grab one of its SIM-only mobile plans. MATE mobile plans start at $20 per month with 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network. The $25 per month plan with 18GB is much better value, however.

If you want better evening speeds, you may want to consider Aussie Broadband. Aussie Broadband now reports typical evening speeds of 50Mbps on NBN 50 plans, which essentially means they should be congestion-free. You’ll pay a little more that privilege, however: $79 per month.

Best unlimited NBN 100 plans with no contract

If you’re hoping to bag a bargain, SpinTel is your cheapest option for a contract-free NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $74 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. For an NBN plan – especially one with evening speeds of 90Mbps – that’s very reasonable.

Tangerine and Superloop aren’t far behind, both offering very similar deals. On Tangerine you’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. On Superloop, you’re looking at $74.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. Superloop does however report typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, while Tangerine reports 83Mbps during peak hours.

Vodafone is also part of the timed discount games. You’ll pay $85 per month for your first six months, and $95 per month thereafter. If you’re already a Vodafone mobile customer, you can save further by bundling your services. Vodafone will cut 5% from your total bill for each postpaid service you have on your account after the first, up to a maximum of 20%. This includes mobile, mobile broadband, and tablet plans.

And once again, MATE is a great option if you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts. The telco with the friendliest name has an NBN 100 plan for $79 per month. As with MATE’s NBN 50 plan, you can save another $10 per month if you add a SIM-only mobile plan to your account.

If you’d prefer faster evening speeds, Aussie Broadband now reports 99Mbps during busy hours on its NBN 100 plan. It will set you back $89 per month for your first six months if you use the promo code FAST10, and then $99 per month thereafter.

Best NBN 250 plans with no contract

If you’re lucky enough to be able to get an NBN 250 plan, Aussie Broadband is your cheapest option. Use the promo code FAST30 and you’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months and $129 per month thereafter. In addition, Aussie also has the fastest NBN 250 plan around, reporting typical evening speeds of 248Mbps.

Superloop is your second cheapest option right now, at 95 cents more than Aussie. You’ll pay $99.95 per month for your first six months, and $119.95 per month thereafter.

Tangerine’s NBN 250 plan is just a tad more expensive at $104.90 per month for your first six months, but you’re looking at roughly the same price as Supes when the discount expires: $119.90 per month. Superloop reports slightly faster typical evening speeds of 215Mbps, while Tangerine advertises 205Mbps.

While MyRepublic doesn’t have any discounts going at the moment, its NBN 250 plan is cheaper than the full price you’ll pay on Superloop and Tangerine at $109 per month. Its reported typical evening speeds are slower than the competition though, measuring in at just 150Mbps.

Best NBN 1000 plans with no contract

If you’ve hit the NBN jackpot and have FTTP – or are one of the lucky 7% who have an eligible HFC connection – you can go all in and get an NBN 1000 plan.

Aussie is once against your cheapest option if you use the promo code FAST30. You’ll pay $119 for your first six months and $149 per month thereafter.

Superloop is right behind. You’ll pay $119.95 per month for your first six months, and then $139.95 per month thereafter. It is however worth noting Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan isn’t unlimited. If you exceed your 3TB allowance, you’ll be capped to speeds of 100Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.