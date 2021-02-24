The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Aussie Broadband is Flogging A Cheap NBN 100 Plan Right Now

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 1 hour ago: February 24, 2021 at 4:37 pm -
Filed to:aussie broadband
Aussie Broadband is Flogging A Cheap NBN 100 Plan Right Now
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

If you’re in the market for a cheap NBN 100 plan, Aussie Broadband has you covered. The ISP is knocking $20 a month off its NBN 100 / 20 plan.

Aussie Broadband NBN 100 deal

This is good news for anyone looking to get a speedy connection. Aussie Broadband recently upped its average evening speeds, with its NBN 100 / 20 plans now averaging 99Mbps.

Now you can get one of these plans on the cheap. Aussie Broadband is offering an NBN 100 / 20 plan for $79 a month for the first six months.

After that point it will go back up to $99 a month. But you’re not locked into a contract so you can always leave after six months to get a better deal.

In fact, we actually recommend changing your NBN provider every six months if you’re big on getting a good price. This is because there’s always NBN deals flying around, but they’re almost always for the first six months only.

So you can pretty much always guarantee getting a cheap plan somewhere if you can be bothered switching every six months.

To get the deal you just need to click through the widget below and use the code FEDBFAST20.

How it compares

And here’s a look at how this deal compares to other similar plans in market right now:

As you can see, there are quite a few that allow you to shave a further $5 off a month. However, if you take a gander at the average evening speeds, they’re substantially lower than Aussie Broadband.

So in that respect, it really depends on whether you value getting the cheapest possible deal or speed more.

 

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.