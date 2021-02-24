Aussie Broadband is Flogging A Cheap NBN 100 Plan Right Now

If you’re in the market for a cheap NBN 100 plan, Aussie Broadband has you covered. The ISP is knocking $20 a month off its NBN 100 / 20 plan.

Aussie Broadband NBN 100 deal

This is good news for anyone looking to get a speedy connection. Aussie Broadband recently upped its average evening speeds, with its NBN 100 / 20 plans now averaging 99Mbps.

Now you can get one of these plans on the cheap. Aussie Broadband is offering an NBN 100 / 20 plan for $79 a month for the first six months.

After that point it will go back up to $99 a month. But you’re not locked into a contract so you can always leave after six months to get a better deal.

In fact, we actually recommend changing your NBN provider every six months if you’re big on getting a good price. This is because there’s always NBN deals flying around, but they’re almost always for the first six months only.

So you can pretty much always guarantee getting a cheap plan somewhere if you can be bothered switching every six months.

To get the deal you just need to click through the widget below and use the code FEDBFAST20.

How it compares

And here’s a look at how this deal compares to other similar plans in market right now:

As you can see, there are quite a few that allow you to shave a further $5 off a month. However, if you take a gander at the average evening speeds, they’re substantially lower than Aussie Broadband.

So in that respect, it really depends on whether you value getting the cheapest possible deal or speed more.