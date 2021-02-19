Apple Gearing Up for March Event Featuring New iPads and AirTags

After the iPad Air got refreshed last fall, people have been waiting for the iPad Pro to get a similar revamp, which according to new leaks could happen — along with the release of Apple’s AirTags — sometime soon in mid-March.

Going back the last few years, Apple has a track record of hosting some kind of product launch event in the early spring, and based on recent tweets noticed by Korea’s Economic Daily News, Apple’s next gadget showcase is expected to take place on March 16.

Following up on previous predictions, @LeaksApplePro claims Apple’s long-awaited AirTags have been “pretty much done” since last fall, and will finally get officially announced in March, which falls in line with rumours from other leakers like Jon Prosser.

RUMOR = Apple Event = Date (OG says pretty much confirmed):

March 16, 2021 In Schedule (OG says sources say different words):

– New iPad

– New iPad Mini

– AirTags

– Wider support for Apple Card OG: https://t.co/aQpn2Au6dO — Tron (@FrontTron) February 17, 2021

However, the big stars of the show will be multiple new iPads, with @FrontTron claiming Apple will announce a new iPad and iPad Mini, with other numerous other sources claiming a refreshed iPad Pro is coming too. Macotaka says the new iPad Pro will feature upgraded speakers, faster processors, and possibly even a mini LED display on the larger 12.9-inch model boasting richer colours and better contrast. Rumours also suggest Apple may introduce the first 5G capable iPad during this event.

Meanwhile, for Apple’s smallest iPad, it seems the iPad Mini might finally get a revamped design featuring smaller bezels and a larger screen, but without increasing the current model’s existing dimensions.

Unfortunately, Apple typically announces its events two to three weeks ahead of time, so we may have to wait until the end of the month or early March for official confirmation.