Amazon’s Giving Away Free Samsung Galaxy Buds With Every Galaxy Tab Right Now

Amazon are no stranger to slinging some sweet deals but this one is up there with the best. From today, the online retailer is giving away a free pair of Blue Galaxy Buds Live with each purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB, Mystic Navy. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to try one (or both) of these devices, consider this your sign from the universe.

The offer starts today (24th February) and is running until 11:59pm on the 14th March or while stocks last. All you have to do is add the S7/S7+ to your cart along with a pair of the Galaxy Buds Live Blue and the cost of these will be automatically deducted at checkout. There’s also a maximum of 2 redemptions per customer.

The offer is both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in Mystic Navy. If you’re unsure of which one to buy, we’ve included some key information on both along with a breakdown of the main differences between the two. More information can be found on the products description page as well.

READ MORE Samsung's Advanced Audio Chief on the Evolution of Galaxy Buds

The Galaxy Tab S7 features a crisp 11 inch display and has everything you need to take your work, gaming and streaming to the next level. It’s a great all-round tablet with everything from note-taking to drawing features.

The S7+ has all the same features as the S7 with a few differences here and there. If you’re wondering what the difference is between the S7 and the S7+, we’ve layed it all out below.

First and foremost, the tabs are two different sizes. The Plus model has a larger screen and is also the slimmer of the two by a minuscule amount. It also has an in-screen fingerprint scanner as opposed to the standard model which uses a side-mounted one instead.

The S7+ has a 12.4 inch Super AMOLED 1752×2800 resolution, whereas the S7 has an 11 inch IPS LCD 1600X2560 resolution. Both devices have a 16:10 aspect ratio, HDR10+ dynamic range and 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices have the same camera specs.

In terms of hardware, both devices have 5G connectivity and 6GB RAM. The S7 has a 7,040mAh battery capacity while the S7+ has 10,090mAh battery.