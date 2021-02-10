You Can Grab Any Alexa Device With a Cheeky 15% Discount Today

You may not believe it, but it’s officially been three years since the beloved Alexa device landed in Australia. That’s three years since our lives were changed by the ability to check the weather, plan our commute and listen to the radio without ever having to touch our phones. The Alexa devices have changed our lives in so many ways and solidified themselves as the tech companion we can’t live without.

To celebrate her third Birthday, Amazon is offering a 15% discount off the entire Alexa range, so if you’ve been looking for a reason to try one or an excuse for an update – this is it. The sale is running from today (10th February) and at ends at 11:59pm on the 12th February. Just use the code ALEXA15 at checkout and claim your discount.

Whether you’re looking to streamline a few processes in your house or keen to go full-scale smart home, there’s an Alexa device out there to suit everyone.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Was $59 now $50.15

This device is Alexa’s most popular voice-controlled speaker, and for good reason. Between checking the weather, planning your commute, playing relaxation sounds and finding recipes, the Echo Dot can also send texts, make calls and track your fitness. For the price, it has unbelievable capabilities.

Echo Dot 4th Gen, Was $99 now $84.15

This Echo Dot model has a built-in clock display if you’re keen to display it in your bedroom or kitchen. Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust the thermostat and control plugs. Once you have it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Echo 4th Gen with Smart Home Hub, was $149 now $126.65

This Alexa device allows you to voice control your entertainment from Spotify to podcasts to radio and music with a clear, sharp sound. You can do all the usual activities like setting alarms and checking the weather with the added smart home bonus of controlling lights, locks and switches as well.

Echo Show 5, Was $99 now $84.15

This device can manage your calendar, create to-do lists and fetch weather and traffic updates. You can listen to songs, watch movies and voice/video call.

Echo Show 8, Was $159 now $135.15

Providing a slightly bigger screen than its 5 inch counterpart, this Echo Show is great for people seeking a little something extra. Control your entire smart home by connecting with compatible devices, display family photos, follow along your favourite recipes – the possibilities are endless with this one.

Echo Studio Smart Speaker, Was $329 now $279.65

This Alexa device gives you 5 speakers in 1 – delivering a fully immersive sound experience. You can also enjoy more sophisticated functionalities like asking Alexa questions and have her read you the news. The device will automatically adjust to any room and fine-tune the acoustics accordingly – no manual work needed.