Adam Wingard’s Not Making a Face/Off Remake — It’s a Sequel

Yesterday, it was reported that Adam Wingard (he of Godzilla vs. Kong, but also my personal favourite, You’re Next) would be helming a remake of the Nicolas Cage-John Travolta action nonsense classic, John Woo’s Face/Off. Well, like Nicolas Cage’s face on top of John Travolta’s face, all is not as it appears.

Though Deadline called it a remake yesterday (same as when we first heard of this project back in 2019), per Wingard himself, it’s not a remake or a reboot, but a direct sequel.

Wingard wrote on Instagram, “I would NEVER re-imagine or remake FACE/OFF. It’s a perfect action movie. Simon Barrett and I are writing a direct SEQUEL!”

Wingard will be writing the script along with frequent collaborator Barrett even though Cloverfield Paradox screenwriter Oren Uziel was previously announced to pen the script for Paramount in 2019. Deadline suggests previous leads Travolta and Cage would be recast though it seems more likely it would focus on new characters.

We don’t know much more than that right now, though we do have title suggestions:

Face/Off 2: Facer/Offer

Face/Off 2: Facest/Offest (My Hat is Like a Shark Fin)

Face/Off 2: Don’t Go Chasing Face Waterfalls

Face/Off 2: The Gloves Are Off, and Also the Faces

Face/Off 2: The Face Is Wrong, Bitch

Face/Off 2: Put Jason Mantzoukas in It, You Cowards

We’ll let you know more about this very important developing story as we know it.

Face/Off Is Like A Fine Wine And I’m Drunk It’s hard to decide who’s the worse villain: John Travolta or Nicolas Cage. And that’s exactly why Face/Off is the perfect mid-’90s action thriller. Who do you root for? Unclear because the main characters switched faces, and it’s hard to tell who the good guy is. The effect is intoxicating. Read more