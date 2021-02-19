A New Supergirl Was Just Cast for WB’s Flash Film

The DC Universe just got its new Supergirl.

Andy Muschietti, director of the upcoming Flash movie, took to his Instagram to post a Zoom call he did with actress Sasha Calle. Calle, best known for The Young and the Restless, will join his upcoming superhero film as the iconic heroine. Here’s the incredible video.

According to Deadline, Calle was one of over 400 actresses who auditioned for the role, though most of them didn’t know what role it was for until late in the process. Many of the actresses had to do chemistry tests with star Ezra Miller (all over Zoom), which suggests the character plays a fairly significant role in the film, though that’s just speculation.

What’s not speculation is that, no matter how large the role is in Flash, Calle is expected to continue the role in future films.

“I saw more than four hundred auditions [from] the US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role,” Muschietti told the trade.

The Flash has already begun filming so Calle is expected to join the production soon. It’s currently set for release November 4, 2022 and will feature cameos by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman.