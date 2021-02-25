A New Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Teaser Brings Us Rebellion and a Release Date

In this latest peek at the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, we see that Gilead is teetering on the brink of civil war at last — and June (Elisabeth Moss) is leading the charge. She’s got the support of a growing rebel army and, from the sounds of it, the rest of the world is finally rallying to her cause.

Season three had to do some convoluting to make any sense out of June’s decision to stay behind in Gilead, so here’s hoping the long-awaited rebellion will make it worthwhile. (Don’t forget, there’s at least one more season to go after this.) Take a look at the new teaser below.

The official synopsis is predictably vague: “June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

In addition to dropping that brief tease, Hulu announced today that the 10-episode fourth season will premiere April 28 with its first three episodes, with new installments arriving weekly thereafter. Alongside Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale also stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle (eventually set to appear in Marvel’s Black Widow), Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.