A ‘Dark’ Reboot of Constantine Is on the Way From J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and HBO Max

Sorry to Matt Ryan (and Keanu Reeves, I guess), but there’s a new cocky bisexual magic investigator in town.

Deadline reports that J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot will be launching a new adaptation of beloved supernatural DC Comics character John Constantine for HBO Max. The series will be produced by Bad Robot alongside Warnermedia as part of the production house’s ongoing deal with HBO Max, which is already bringing us the Stephen King’s Shining-inspired Overlook, and a Justice League Dark show.

There’s no word on whether or not Constantine will be tied to Justice League Dark, but it’d be more surprising at this point if it wasn’t. All we know right now is that Guy Bolton has been tapped to write the series, and that furthermore, Matt Ryan — who played John Constantine in NBC’s cancelled adaptation in 2015 before reviving the role in the CW’s Arrow and eventually Legends of Tomorrow, as well as multiple DC Animated movies — will not be playing the role.

Instead a “diverse lead” will head the series, which will be recasting Constantine as a young Londoner.

We’ll bring you more on HBO Max’s plans for Constantine as we learn them.