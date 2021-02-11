11 Games That Make the Oculus Quest 2 Worth Buying

The Oculus Quest 2 has finally given us what we want from virtual reality headsets: simplicity in its standalone operation, affordability in its $US300 ($388) starting price, and a selection of decent games that’s wide enough to actually make it worth buying the headset. If you already own or are planning to buy an Oculus Quest 2, these are the games we think that are most worth your time.

Screenshot: Jurassic World Aftermath

1. Jurassic World Aftermath

The Jurassic Park/World franchise has seen some steadily diminishing returns since the classic movie based on the Michael Crichton book started it all back in 1993. But this virtual reality stealth game is worth a look for fans of the movies. It’s a slow and occasionally frustrating game, but it also has plenty of points to count in its favour.

Set between the two Jurassic World movies to date, and featuring an impressive voice cast that includes Jeff Goldblum, the goal is to win a game of tense hide-and-seek against velociraptors that can be alerted by the tiniest sound. It’s simple but effective, and comes with beautifully drawn visuals that keep you right in the experience.

$US25 ($32) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: Beat Saber

2. Beat Saber

Beat Saber has been around for a while now, but it remains one of the better titles for showcasing how VR can create a different but still very compelling gaming experience. Your challenge is to chop through the neon blocks that are hurtling towards you, using what look very much like lightsabers, all the while sticking to the rhythm of the beat.

There are hundreds of levels for you to work through, and despite the rather simple mechanic underpinning the gameplay, Beat Saber never gets boring. The game launched with an original soundtrack, but there are now a host of musical add-on packs that you can buy and import to make sure that you’re playing with beats that you actually like.

$US30 ($39) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: The Climb

3. The Climb

One for those who prefer their VR games to be a bit more about the overall experience than actual gameplay, The Climb takes you to a variety of stunning locations and some dizzying heights (this game is not for those with vertigo) covering the Alps, southeast Asia, and the American Southwest in beautifully rendered settings.

You take on the role of a solo climber looking for the best ways to navigate the cliff faces and caves that you come up against, and you can very much go at your own pace and take in the gorgeous surroundings as you go. At the time of writing the new and improved The Climb 2 is still “coming soon, ” so you’ve got time to finish the first game.

$US30 ($39) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

4. Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

This VR entry in the seemingly endless Walking Dead franchise has been earning plenty of plaudits, and it’s easy to see why — as long your stomach and your nerves can take such an immersive journey into a world overrun by the undead. It can be brutal at times, as you would expect, so be sure that you’re ready to put your senses through this before buying.

New Orleans has been taken over by walkers, and your aim is to survive and make it to the comparative safety of a military bunker. The game impresses in just about every area, from the detail and richness of the visuals to the effectiveness of the melee combat methods. You might just actually believe you’re fighting off zombies one by one.

$US40 ($52) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: Topgolf with Pro Putt

5. Topgolf with Pro Putt

Sports aren’t easy to replicate in VR, but golf lends itself to the format quite well, and Topgolf with Pro Putt is proof. It’s not the most realistic golfing experience, and it’s focused largely on putting, but it’s a lot of fun to play through, thanks partly to the multiplayer aspect of the title, which means you can easily get out on the course with friends.

The visuals are cartoonish but do the job, while the control system hits the sweet spot between realism and accessibility. A lot of work has been put into the social aspect of the game, especially the VR lounge section, and because there’s minimal movement involved during gameplay, it’s suitable for those who might experience VR motion sickness too.

$US20 ($26) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: Superhot

6. Superhot

Without a doubt one of the biggest VR gaming hits so far, Superhot can be hard to explain to those who haven’t played it. The basic premise is this: Time slows down unless you’re moving or shooting. That might not sound all that appealing at first, but it’s actually a really engaging game mechanic that can lead to some mesmerising action sequences.

The game also cleverly takes advantage of both the possibilities and limitations of VR, because you can stand in one place while waves of enemies press upon you. It’s up to you to choose the best mode of defence and attack, and you can quickly feel like Neo, John Wick, or any other character played by Keanu Reeves as you battle in slow motion.

$US25 ($32) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: Robo Recall

7. Robo Recall

Sometimes you just want some robot-based mayhem from your gaming, and Robo Recall delivers plenty of it. It’s a first-person shooter with attitude, tasking you with bringing rogue robots under control, and while it’s now one of the older titles on the store, it still has enough in the way of frenetic gameplay and high-fidelity visuals to be of interest.

Robo Recall remains one of the more impressive games on the Oculus Store in terms of graphics and audio, if not variety — once you’ve got the hang of blasting robots into oblivion, it’s pretty much just more of the same. The game is designed to be fast and fun above anything else, and you’ll get a lot of satisfaction from the high-speed gunfire.

$US30 ($39) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: Population: One

8. Population: One

Fans of the battle royale genre will be naturally attracted to Population: One, which is one of the best last-person-standing titles available in virtual reality right now. The PUBG, Fortnite, Overwatch, and other influences are plain to see, but the game is enjoyable and frenetic enough to keep you coming back for some more free-roaming gaming action.

The gameplay map is nicely varied and plenty big enough, and one of the game’s key strengths is the ease with which you can fly and climb around — you can very much develop your own strategies for victory here. Proceed with caution if you tend to suffer from VR sickness though, because it’s a game with a lot of moving and turning around.

$US30 ($39) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: Onward

9. Onward

If first-person shooters are your jam, then Onward is one of the best you’ll find on the Oculus Quest 2 (and other headsets), with combat mechanics and tactical teamplay that are just about as realistic as you can expect from a virtual reality device like this. If you’re ready for a step up from the more basic gaming VR experiences out there, it’s worth checking out.

New maps and other upgrades are pushed out for the title on a regular basis, and you’ve got a variety of solo, co-op, and competitive game modes to pick from, so it’s going to be difficult to get bored with Onward. It’ll particularly appeal to fans of the military shooter, but thanks to an extensive training level, just about anyone can enjoy playing this.

$US25 ($32) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: The Room VR

10. The Room VR

Few games do puzzles as well as The Room series, and this virtual reality edition is perfectly ported to take advantage of VR’s extra capabilities. For fans of slow, immersive, thoughtful gaming, it’s one of the best options on the Oculus Quest 2 right now. If you’ve ever played a real life escape game, then you’ll have a good idea of what’s in store.

The primary setting is the British Institute of Archaeology in London, the year is 1908, and you have to explore a variety of vintage gadgets and contraptions to make progress in an intriguing missing persons mystery. The developers have obviously put in plenty of effort to keep the gameplay varied and appealing, and it all adds up to a compelling experience.

$US30 ($39) on the Oculus Store

Screenshot: Vanishing Grace

11. Vanishing Grace

Visually stunning, narratively engaging, and built with a smart appreciation of what works best in a virtual reality game, Vanishing Grace is a treat for Oculus Quest 2 headset owners — especially if you like to dwell a little longer with stories and settings. The game is similar to Firewatch both in its overall aesthetic and the journey it takes you on.

The game is set in the near future when a solar storm has dramatically changed life on Earth, and your challenge is to solve puzzles and follow the clues to track down a missing friend. While the pace will be too slow for some, it’s going to be perfect for others, and there are plenty of clever little touches added to the VR environment for you to discover.