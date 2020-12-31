You’ll Soon Be Able to Check the Status of Your $US600 ($777) Stimulus Check

The second round of stimulus checks began rolling out through direct deposit this week, and the Internal Revenue Service says its Get My Payment tool for checking the status of your payment should become available “in a few days.”

The agency said in a release on Tuesday that the $US600 ($777) stimulus checks for qualifying U.S. adults would begin rolling out as early as Tuesday evening, while paper checks would be mailed beginning Wednesday, Dec. 30. The IRS is currently making “updates” to the Get My Payment portal but encourages taxpayers to continue checking its website for updated information related to stimulus checks.

Checks will officially begin rolling out on Monday, but people may begin seeing pending direct deposits in their bank accounts before then, the agency said. If you received a check during the first relief round, you will not need to do anything to receive the second payment provided that you are eligible to get one. Adults with an adjusted gross income of up to $US75,000 ($97,155) are eligible for individual payments of $US600 ($777), while married couples with an adjusted gross income of up to $US150,000 ($194,310) are eligible for $US1,200 ($1,554). Married couples may also receive payments of up to $US600 ($777) per child.

Eligible adults who don’t receive their stimulus checks through direct deposit will likely get their payment in the form of either a paper check or debit card. The agency noted that the form in which recipients receive their payments may be different from the first round of economic relief.

“We are working swiftly to distribute this second round of payments as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “This work continues throughout the holidays and into the new year as we prepare for the upcoming filing season. We urge everyone to visit IRS.gov in the coming days for the latest information on these payments and for important information and assistance with filing their 2021 taxes.”

Updates on stimulus checks and the current status of the Get My Payment portal can be found here through the IRS website.