Will This T-Rex Ever Get a Kid-Shaped Snack?

The kids of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous can’t catch a break. The delightfully violent animated series is back for season two next week, and Netflix has shared a new clip depicting a perilous encounter between a handful of stranded campers and Isla Nublar’s hungriest resident. Hold onto your butts!

“The stakes are higher than ever before as the campers must adapt and survive in all new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” Netflix promises, which sure doesn’t bode well four our scrappy teens. Hey, T-rex, time to feast feast! Season two hits Netflix on January 22.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.