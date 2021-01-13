The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Will This T-Rex Ever Get a Kid-Shaped Snack?

Published 2 hours ago: January 14, 2021 at 7:45 am -
The kids of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous can’t catch a break. The delightfully violent animated series is back for season two next week, and Netflix has shared a new clip depicting a perilous encounter between a handful of stranded campers and Isla Nublar’s hungriest resident. Hold onto your butts!

“The stakes are higher than ever before as the campers must adapt and survive in all new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” Netflix promises, which sure doesn’t bode well four our scrappy teens. Hey, T-rex, time to feast feast! Season two hits Netflix on January 22.

Just a normal day at camp! (Image: Netflix)

A Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 Teaser Shows How the Kids Will Try to Survive

Isla Nublar: Where you are the endangered species. Netflix has announced that Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is coming back for season two, releasing a teaser trailer hinting at the dangers to come, as the kids struggle to survive an island full of carnivorous dinosaurs.

