Welcome John Bishop to the Cast of the Upcoming Season of Doctor Who

Recently, two of the Doctor’s three companions were announced to be leaving the show, leaving a potential gap in the show’s ensemble cast. Now, we might know about who’s going to be filling it.

In a cheeky short video on the Doctor Who Twitter, the BBC announced yesterday that John Bishop is joining the cast of the show for Season 13. Bishop, a huge name in British comedy, will reportedly play a character named Dan. According to Deadline, Dan will indeed be a new companion, joining Yaz as the Doctor’s travelling buddy in her adventures through time and space.

Welcome to the TARDIS… ✨ pic.twitter.com/WgpnYiweqR — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 1, 2021

“If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it,” said Bishop. “It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie [Whittaker] and Mandip [Gill].”

Doctor Who’s ‘Fugitive Doctor’ Was an Unplanned, Last-Minute Twist The introduction of a new Doctor is, like, a pretty big deal on Doctor Who. So when season 12’s “Fugitive of the Judoon” brought us Jo Martin’s Doctor on the lam, it felt like the culmination of something huge. But it turns out her debut was kind of out-of-the-blue — ... Read more

The thirteenth season of BBC America’s Doctor Who is slated for next year, with filming having started in November of this year. It’ll follow along from the recent New Year’s Day special, wherein we saw the last appearances of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole.