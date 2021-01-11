The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Watching A Truck Hauling Wind Turbine Blades Kinda Hurts Your Brain

The vast majority of things that get transported via truck are things that are, generally, smaller than the trucks that are transporting them. Sometimes, though, they’re bigger, much bigger, and that always makes for exciting visuals. And then there are those rare times where they’re so wildly oversized that nothing makes visual sense anymore. Like the case with these massive over 60.96 m long wind turbine blades. It’s hard for brains to process these images as reality.

The turbine blades — which appear to be segmented, as the tips of the blades do not seem to be installed — are being hauled through Europe by the P. Adams Schwertransporte company based in Weiswampach, Luxembourg.

I believe I first saw these pictures on Twitter, but they’ve been making the rounds, and it’s easy to see why:

I mean, look at this:

Screenshot: LinkedIn/P. Adams Schwertransporte

That guy is right, this does kind of feel like a video game rendering glitch.

Screenshot: LinkedIn/P. Adams Schwertransporte

It seems the many-wheeled trailer’s wheels are capable of turning as well, which must help, but driving something with a centre of gravity perhaps over a hundred feet above the vehicle has to feel absolutely insane. These drivers have to be extraordinarily good at their jobs.

There’s a video of a similar, but smaller turbine blade being transported that shows some interesting details of how these things get navigated through denser areas:

I’m most interested in this guy:

Screenshot: LinkedIn/P. Adams Schwertransporte

It appears the trailer unit has its own independent control setup, controlled remotely by another worker from the outside of the vehicle. It’s the biggest RC car imaginable, it seems. That job seems like it would be fun if it also weren’t simultaneously sphincter-crampingly nervy. There are just so many possible ways to cause absolute disaster.

If anyone has ever operated something like this, I’d love to hear about it in the comments; it seems amazing.

